Surrey vs Toronto, 7th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Brampton, July 28, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Surrey Jaguars FlagSurrey Jaguars
Toronto Nationals FlagToronto Nationals
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Movva
3 M • 89 Runs • 44.5 Avg • 104.7 SR
T Hinds
1 M • 35 Runs • 35 Avg • 184.21 SR
C Munro
5 M • 256 Runs • 64 Avg • 156.09 SR
NR Kirton
7 M • 107 Runs • 21.4 Avg • 112.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BG Lister
1 M • 2 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 12 SR
U Bhagwan
1 M • 1 Wkt • 6 Econ • 6 SR
Saad Bin Zafar
7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.2 Econ • 17.14 SR
Junaid Siddiqui
1 M • 4 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 5.25 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
SUJ
TON
PLAYER
ROLE
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Uday Bhagwan 
Bowler
Navneet Dhaliwal 
Middle order Batter
Mansab Gill 
Allrounder
Hamza Tariq 
Wicketkeeper
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Padam Joshi 
-
Junaid Siddiqui 
Allrounder
Ben Lister 
Bowler
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Shreyas Movva 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rizwan Cheema 
Top order Batter
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Logan van Beek 
Bowler
Virandeep Singh 
Allrounder
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days28 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
TON11022.068
MOT11021.650
BTM1010-1.650
VAK1010-2.068
BRW-----
MIP-----
SUJ-----
