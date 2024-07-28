Matches (20)
Surrey vs Toronto, 7th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Brampton, July 28, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Surrey
W
W
W
L
L
Toronto
W
A
L
L
W
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SUJ3 M • 89 Runs • 44.5 Avg • 104.7 SR
SUJ1 M • 35 Runs • 35 Avg • 184.21 SR
TON5 M • 256 Runs • 64 Avg • 156.09 SR
TON7 M • 107 Runs • 21.4 Avg • 112.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SUJ1 M • 2 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 12 SR
SUJ1 M • 1 Wkt • 6 Econ • 6 SR
TON7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.2 Econ • 17.14 SR
TON1 M • 4 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 5.25 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
SUJ
TON
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|28 July 2024 - day (20-over match)