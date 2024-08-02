Matches (17)
Surrey vs Vancouver, 13th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Brampton, August 02, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Surrey Jaguars FlagSurrey Jaguars
Vancouver Knights FlagVancouver Knights
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Movva
5 M • 102 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 104.08 SR
MP Stoinis
2 M • 93 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 140.9 SR
H Thaker
10 M • 162 Runs • 32.4 Avg • 100 SR
DS Airee
6 M • 102 Runs • 34 Avg • 108.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SP Narine
3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 10.28 SR
MP Stoinis
2 M • 4 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 12 SR
R Trumpelmann
6 M • 12 Wkts • 6.09 Econ • 10.58 SR
S Lamichhane
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
SUJ
VAK
PLAYER
ROLE
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Uday Bhagwan 
Bowler
Navneet Dhaliwal 
Middle order Batter
Mansab Gill 
Allrounder
Hamza Tariq 
Wicketkeeper
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Padam Joshi 
-
Junaid Siddiqui 
Allrounder
Ben Lister 
Bowler
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Shreyas Movva 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rizwan Cheema 
Top order Batter
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Logan van Beek 
Bowler
Virandeep Singh 
Allrounder
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days2 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT33061.417
BMP4316-0.009
TON42240.035
BRW4224-0.259
SUJ31220.226
VAK4040-1.110
