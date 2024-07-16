Matches (21)
Scotland vs Oman, 13th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jul 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Dundee, July 16, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Scotland FlagScotland
Oman FlagOman
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 01:42
Match details
Forthill, Dundee
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Match numberODI no. 4746
Match days16 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TEAMMWLPTNRR
CAN44080.498
NAM43160.259
NED4224-0.158
SCOT31220.381
NEP4132-0.118
UAE3030-1.072
OMA-----
USA-----
