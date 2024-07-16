Matches (21)
Scotland vs Oman, 13th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jul 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scotland
W
L
L
W
L
Oman
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:42
Match details
|Forthill, Dundee
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4746
|Match days
|16 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
Poor weather forces second Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah to be called off
Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between UAE and Scotland in Dubai has been postponed