Live blog - Head, Reddy fight on a slow pitch

Live
Live blog - Head, Reddy fight on a slow pitchBy Sidharth Monga
Reddy joins in
6
4
1w
•
•
6
4
Nitish Kumar Reddy has taken apart the 13th over, bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. The two dots in that over are two failed reverse-sweeps. Then again he nailed one at the end of the over. It's 113 for 2 in 12.
�
�
�2
�1
Fifty for Head
There has been some grip in the pitch, which has been slow, and it hasn't been easy against a well-oiled bowling unit. So Travis Head has had to curb his instincts a little, but he hasn't remained slow for long, bringing up his fifty in 37 balls. He was 17 off 19 at one point so he has scored 33 off the last 18 balls.
SRH 92 for 2 in 12 overs.
�1
�
�1
�
Head finally opens up
•
1
1
6
6
4
It starts with a slight dragdown that Travis Head pulls over deep midwicket, and then the scoring opportunities arise. The nin th over, bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, has finally got the SRH innings going. They are 66 for 2 in nine overs.
Dhruv Jurel, meanwhile, is off the field with what looks like a hamstring pull.
�
�
�1
�
A triple-ton for Chahal
300 Number of T20 matches for Yuzvendra Chahal, who has come on to bowl immediately after the powerplay
�2
�2
�2
�
SRH's slowest powerplay
37 Number of runs SRH have scored in the powerplay, their lowest this IPL, beating the 40 for 3 they managed against PBKS in the 23th match of this IPL
�1
�2
�1
�
Another first baller
Anmolpreet Singh has almost repeated his dismissal against CSK. Early into closing the bat face, and this time a chip to midwicket to give Sandeep Sharma a first-ball wicket. It's 35 for 2 in 5.1 overs.
�2
�1
�1
�
Avesh gets Abhishek
Boult and Ashwin slow-roast the dish, and Avesh Khan has swooped in and scooped it. This is proper capitalisation on the good work done by the opening bowlers. Avesh follows the same strategy: two men out on the pull and no room. Caught at deep midwicket. It's 25 for 1 in 4.1 overs.
�2
�2
�2
�
Still struggling to break free
We saw CSK stifle the SRH openers with a sweeper each on the off side and on side. In fact both the openers were caught by the sweeper on the off side. RR have arrived with a different theory. Boult has two men out on the leg side, and has denied them any room. SRH 21 for 0 in three overs.
And Ashwin follows it with an exceptional over where he comes close to getting a wicket three times. One is an umpire's call on an lbw review, one beats the outside edge and misses the top of the stumps by milimetres, and the third turn pasts the outside edge. It's 25 for 1 in four overs.
�1
�2
�2
�1
Boult nearly gets a wicket first ball
Almost a 27th first-over wicket for Trent Boult as Travis Head square-drives him in the air, but Riyan Parag has dropped him at backward point. It is apparently the fifth catch Parag has dropped this IPL.
And while he may have lost out to Boult, R Ashwin is on in the second over. It was expected. Abhishek Sharma hits one six off Ashwin, but the rest of the over produces just singles and dots. SRH 14 for 0 after two overs.
�1
�1
�2
�
Will Ashwin take the first over?
It's a no-brainer really that R Ashwin will come into the game early given how hot the two left-hand openers of SRH have been. However, Trent Boult is used to giving RR great starts with the brand-new ball. So does Ashwin take the first over ahead of Boult or do they see how Boult goes and then throw the ball to Ashwin? We will soon find out.
�2
�2
�4
�
SRH choose to bat
Well the record has finally shown in SRH's decision-making. Sunrisers Hyderabad have finally won a toss and gone ahead and chosen to bat first. Even RR say they would have batted first.
A massive roar from the crowd as the coin comes down SRH's way. Big news amid the noise is that Aiden Markram has been left out for Marco Jansen. Looking at how Markram is among the Impact Subs, it is fair to say he has been dropped.
RR's first XI has only three overseas players in Trent Boult, Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer, which means Jos Buttler will come in when they start chasing.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma, TM Head, Anmolpreet Singh, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, H Klaasen†, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, M Jansen, PJ Cummins*, B Kumar, T Natarajan
Impact Subs Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat
Rajasthan Royals YBK Jaiswal, R Powell, SV Samson*†, R Parag, SO Hetmyer, DC Jurel, R Ashwin, TA Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, YS Chahal
Impact Subs Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian
�1
�1
�1
�3
�
�
�
�
Second-best bowling side against second-best batting side
Match 50. A nice little milestone on the way to the playoffs. It's SRH against RR. SRH have been breaking records with the bat, and have the second-best run-rate. RR have been an all-round side, and have the second-best economy rate.
Both are rare sides that don't mind batting first. SRH have a win-loss ratio of 4 batting first; RR have won two out of three. It's when chasing that RR have won all their nine games whereas SRH have struggled, winning one and losing three.
Mouthwatering contest then.
�1
�1
�1
�1