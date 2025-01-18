Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (3)
BBL (1)
PM Cup (2)

KnightRiders vs Vipers, 9th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Dubai (DICS), January 18, 2025, International League T20
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders FlagAbu Dhabi Knight Riders
Desert Vipers FlagDesert Vipers
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Sharafu
10 M • 265 Runs • 29.44 Avg • 129.26 SR
MS Pepper
9 M • 202 Runs • 22.44 Avg • 132.89 SR
AD Hales
10 M • 314 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 131.93 SR
SM Curran
5 M • 144 Runs • 72 Avg • 117.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Willey
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 21.6 SR
AD Russell
6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 17 SR
Mohammad Amir
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 13.84 SR
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 14.72 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
ADKR
DV
Player
Role
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Adhitya Shetty 
Bowler
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Charith Asalanka 
Batting Allrounder
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Ibrar Ahmad 
-
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shahid Bhutta 
-
Alishan Sharafu 
Opening Batter
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 
Bowler
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV33060.708
ADKR21120.444
MIE31220.277
DC2112-0.625
SW2112-0.725
GG2020-0.533
Full Table