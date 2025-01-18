Matches (14)
DC vs Giants, 10th Match at Sharjah, ILT20, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match (N), Sharjah, January 18, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
W
W
L
W
L
Giants
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 169 Runs • 28.17 Avg • 136.29 SR
10 M • 169 Runs • 21.13 Avg • 123.35 SR
GG10 M • 309 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 119.76 SR
10 M • 246 Runs • 35.14 Avg • 146.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 13.28 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 13.3 SR
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 12.6 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 18.33 SR
Squad
DC
GG
Player
Role
Opening Batter
Bowler
|-
Wicketkeeper Batter
Batter
Bowler
Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
Batter
Batting Allrounder
|-
Wicketkeeper Batter
Bowling Allrounder
Bowler
Batting Allrounder
Middle order Batter
Middle order Batter
Wicketkeeper Batter
Bowler
|-
Allrounder
Allrounder
Batting Allrounder
Bowler
Bowler
Batter
Bowler
|-
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season
2024/25
Hours of play (local time)
18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days
18 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20 News
'Data is information and the important thing is how you use that information'
Andy Flower discusses the joys and challenges of his globetrotting coaching career, and shares his insights on identifying and developing young talent
ILT20 2025: Are MI Emirates favourites again? Who are the players to watch out for?
Here's all you need to know about the tournament in the UAE: key players, new captains, format and more