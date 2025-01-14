Matches (17)
Vipers vs Giants, 5th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 14, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Vipers
W
L
L
W
W
Giants
W
W
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DV10 M • 281 Runs • 28.1 Avg • 133.17 SR
DV7 M • 159 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 176.66 SR
GG10 M • 261 Runs • 26.1 Avg • 121.39 SR
10 M • 238 Runs • 34 Avg • 151.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 15.23 SR
7 M • 12 Wkts • 5.61 Econ • 14 SR
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 12 SR
7 M • 8 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 17.87 SR
Squad
DV
GG
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|14 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
