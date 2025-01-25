Matches (31)
Warriorz vs Vipers, 18th Match at Sharjah, ILT20, Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Sharjah, January 25, 2025, International League T20
Sharjah Warriorz FlagSharjah Warriorz
Desert Vipers FlagDesert Vipers
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Charles
8 M • 156 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 124.8 SR
T Kohler-Cadmore
7 M • 155 Runs • 25.83 Avg • 128.09 SR
AD Hales
10 M • 316 Runs • 35.11 Avg • 128.45 SR
Fakhar Zaman
6 M • 193 Runs • 38.6 Avg • 142.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Muhammad Jawadullah
6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 13 SR
TG Southee
5 M • 5 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 21.6 SR
Mohammad Amir
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 12.33 SR
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.41 Econ • 16.2 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
SW
DV
Player
Role
Tim Southee (c)
Bowler
Ashton Agar 
Bowler
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ethan D'Souza 
Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Peter Hatzoglou 
Bowler
Junaid Siddique 
Bowler
Karim Janat 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dilshan Madushanka 
Bowler
Traveen Mathew 
Bowler
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Muhammad Jawadullah 
Bowler
Keemo Paul 
Allrounder
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Rohan Mustafa 
Top order Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Daniel Sams 
Allrounder
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Virandeep Singh 
Allrounder
Matthew Wade 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days25 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV651101.386
MIE53260.655
DC6336-0.232
ADKR5234-0.270
SW5234-1.320
GG5142-0.540
Full Table