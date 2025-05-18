Matches (9)
IPL (2)
County DIV1 (1)
County DIV2 (4)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
PSL (1)
RESULT
61st Match (N), Lucknow, May 19, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants

#7

205/7
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad

#8

(18.2/20 ov, T:206) 206/4

SRH won by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
59 (20)
abhishek-sharma
Cricinfo's MVP
97.09 ptsImpact List
abhishek-sharma
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
Preview

LSG teetering on the brink; Head a doubt for SRH after testing positive for Covid

A defeat against SRH on Monday will knock LSG out of playoffs contention

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
18-May-2025
3:31

Moody: LSG need batting and bowling units to click together

Big picture: SRH look to spoil LSG's playoffs chances

As the IPL 2025 league phase nears the finish line, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face contrasting fates. One team is chasing faint playoff hopes, the other battling to avoid the bottom.
LSG need to win each of their three remaining games and also hope other results go their way. They're in this position having lost four of their last five matches.
Much of LSG's slide stems from a faltering middle order. Rishabh Pant's form has been poor, while David Miller, once a match-winner for GT, has also struggled as a finisher. This has left them heavily reliant on Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni to finish the innings. But LSG's troubles don't end there.
Their bowling hasn't offered much respite either. LSG have the worst economy rate in the powerplay this season. Shardul Thakur has faded away, Akash Deep has struggled since his return from injury, and Mayank Yadav, once billed as their X-factor, lasted only two games before breaking down. Uncapped legspinner Digvesh Rathi has been the lone bright spot.
As for SRH, last season's runners-up, they have endured a steep decline. The once-feared opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, whose blitz set the tone in 2024, has struggled to deliver similar impact, with their average partnerships and strike rates dipping.
Nitish Kumar Reddy, a key retention, has hit the second-season slump. Heinrich Klaasen and Pat Cummins, so central to their 2024 run, have also been far less influential. Compounding their woes is a spin department that has offered little control or threat. Rookie Zeeshan Ansari, with six wickets, is their top wicket-taker among spinners and as a unit, their spin economy rate of 9.9 is the worst in the league. These are way too many problems for a team that was billed as title-contenders.
So, while the stakes may differ, both sides share the desperation of having to win.

Form Guide

Lucknow Super Giants LLLWL (Last five games, most recent first)
Sunrisers Hyderabad NRLWLL

In the spotlight: Pant, Kishan and Shami

The ten-day break couldn't have come at a better time for Rishabh Pant. He averages just 12.8 across ten innings this season, with six single-digit scores. Against Delhi Capitals last month, he batted at No. 7, lower than both Samad and impact-player Badoni, with just two balls left in the innings. Among batters who've faced at least 100 balls this season, Pant has both the lowest average and strike rate.
SRH's marquee auction picks Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami have had poor seasons. Kishan has tailed off rapidly after starting the season with a century. Since then, he averages just 11.3, having crossed 30 just once in his last nine innings. Meanwhile, Shami, who claimed 48 wickets across 2022 and 2023 for Gujarat Titans, has just six this season at an economy of 11.2. He hasn't completed his quota in six of the nine matches. His powerplay impact has also dipped significantly. Can the pair help SRH finish the season well?

Team news and probable XII

New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke has replaced Mayank Yadav. LSG's only other absentee is Shamar Joseph, who hadn't featured in a single game this season.
Lucknow Super Giants (probable): 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 David Miller, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Digvesh Rathi, 11 Prince Yadav, 12 Avesh Khan
Head tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia and will arrive in India only on the morning of the match. His availability, according to head coach Daniel Vettori, will be assessed after that. Wiaan Mulder is their only overseas absentee though it's a minor loss as he's played just one match this season. Kishan could be pushed up a opener if Head doesn't play, Sachin Baby or Harsh Dubey could fit into the middle order. Jaydev Unadkat will miss the fixture owing to personal reasons.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (probable): 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Sachin Baby, 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 Nitish Reddy, 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Kamindu Mendis, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Mohammed Shami, 12 Zeeshan Ansari

The Big Question

Pitch and conditions

Uttar Pradesh is in the grip of a heatwave, with temperatures sometimes soaring past 40 degrees Celsius. Spinners have played a key role in the last two matches at this venue. The previous game here was on April 22, giving the curator ample time to prepare the surface.

Stats and trivia

  • Since IPL 2024, no one has hit more sixes than Nicholas Pooran (70) and Abhishek Sharma (59). Abhishek (194) and Pooran (188) have the highest strike rates among those who have scored over 500 runs in this period.
  • LSG have been the most expensive bowling unit in the powerplay this season, conceding at 10.5 an over. SRH are the second worst at 10.1.
  • With Pant out of form, LSG's reliance on Miller the finisher has been even higher. But he hasn't been at his best, as his strike rate of 135 in the death overs suggests. It's the lowest among batters who've faced 50 or more deliveries.
  • The ten wickets taken by SRH are the least by a spin attack this season.
Lucknow Super GiantsSunrisers HyderabadLSG vs SRHIndian Premier League

Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
SRH 100%
LSGSRH
100%50%100%LSG InningsSRH Innings

Over 19 • SRH 206/4

SRH won by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

LSG's Rathi suspended for one game after Abhishek incident

Abhishek also picked up a 25% fine for his involvement in the incident

LSG's Rathi suspended for one game after Abhishek incident

Moody: Pant, Pooran price tags left LSG light on their bowling

Abhinav Mukund felt LSG were too "emotional" with their retentions of Mayank and Bishnoi before the auction too

Moody: Pant, Pooran price tags left LSG light on their bowling

Abhishek's over of fury: four sixes, one knockout blow

The seventh over from Bishnoi to Abhishek flipped the match, the forecaster, and LSG's fate in minutes

Abhishek's over of fury: four sixes, one knockout blow

Race to IPL 2025 playoffs: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals for final spot

Three teams have already qualified, and two contenders remain for the final place in the playoffs

Race to IPL 2025 playoffs: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals for final spot

Pant points to 'gaps' created by injuries after LSG's playoff hopes end

"The way we planned the auction, if we had the same bowling [attack], the story would be different," the captain said

Pant points to 'gaps' created by injuries after LSG's playoff hopes end
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
SRH Innings
Player NameRB
A Taide
caught139
Abhishek Sharma
caught5920
Ishan Kishan
bowled3528
H Klaasen
caught4728
PHKD Mendis
retired hurt3221
AU Verma
not out52
K Nitish Kumar Reddy
not out52
Extras(lb 1, w 9)
Total206(4 wkts; 18.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1293180.795
RCB1283170.482
PBKS1283170.389
MI1275141.156
DC1265130.260
KKR1356120.193
LSG125710-0.506
SRH12479-1.005
RR133106-0.701
CSK12396-0.992
Full Table