Bloomfield vs Tamil Union, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (Bloomfield), July 27, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Match yet to begin
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bloomfield
NR
W
L
W
L
Tamil Union
L
W
L
A
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:56
Match details
|Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|27 July 2024 - day (50-over match)