New York vs SF, 14th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (N), Dallas, June 23, 2025, Major League Cricket
Last five matches
New York
L
L
L
W
L
SF
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 09:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY10 M • 332 Runs • 33.2 Avg • 137.75 SR
MI NY10 M • 169 Runs • 16.9 Avg • 108.33 SR
SF10 M • 493 Runs • 49.3 Avg • 221.07 SR
SF10 M • 270 Runs • 54 Avg • 182.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.34 Econ • 22.8 SR
MI NY6 M • 7 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 18.85 SR
SF10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 14.57 SR
SF10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.28 Econ • 16.46 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
MI NY
SF
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|23 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
