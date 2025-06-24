Matches (18)
New York vs SF, 14th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Dallas, June 23, 2025, Major League Cricket
MI New York FlagMI New York
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns
Tues, 24 Jun
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
San Francisco UnicornsSan Francisco Unicorns
440082.742
4
MI New YorkMI New York
41302-0.150
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MD Patel
10 M • 332 Runs • 33.2 Avg • 137.75 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 169 Runs • 16.9 Avg • 108.33 SR
FH Allen
10 M • 493 Runs • 49.3 Avg • 221.07 SR
Hassan Khan
10 M • 270 Runs • 54 Avg • 182.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TA Boult
10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.34 Econ • 22.8 SR
Rashid Khan
6 M • 7 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 18.85 SR
Hassan Khan
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 14.57 SR
Haris Rauf
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.28 Econ • 16.46 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
MI NY
SF
Player
Role
Nicholas Pooran (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Agni Chopra 
-
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ehsan Adil 
Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Kunwarjeet Singh 
Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Sharad Lumba 
Middle order Batter
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Monank Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Heath Richards 
Batter
Sunny Patel 
Batting Allrounder
Tajinder Singh 
Allrounder
Rushil Ugarkar 
Bowler
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2025
Match days23 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Owen, Chapman star in Freedom's tense win over MI New York

MINY stretched the game out with quick wickets in the middle overs but Chapman took Freedom home with his unbeaten 45

Unicorns blitz past Super Kings as Short and Allen fifties top du Plessis' 100

It was San Francisco Unicorns' fourth win in four games, and Texas Super Kings' first defeat in MLC 2025

Monank, Bracewell, Pollard lead MI New York to 201 target for first win

Kyle Mayers had helped Seattle Orcas put up 200 before their sloppy fielding and MINY's powerful batting in the death overs finished the game

Maxwell's century for Freedom consigns LAKR to heavy defeat

His unbeaten 106 rescued Freedom from 68 for 4 to an imposing 208 for 5

TSK bundle Seattle Orcas for 60 for third straight win

Zia-ul-Haq, Nandre Burger and Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets apiece on a pitch with variable bounce to hand Orcas their second successive loss

Major League Cricket

