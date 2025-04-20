Matches (17)
Galle vs Colombo, 9th Match at Dambulla, NSL 4-Day, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Galle
W
W
D
W
D
Colombo
W
L
W
D
L
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|20,21,22,23 April 2025 - day (4-day match)