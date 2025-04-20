Matches (17)
Galle vs Colombo, 9th Match at Dambulla, NSL 4-Day, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Dambulla, April 20 - 23, 2025, National Super League 4-Day Tournament
Galle FlagGalle
Colombo FlagColombo
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:23
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days20,21,22,23 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
National Super League 4-Day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
DAM321037.978
GALLE310237.371
KAN401328.103
COL311122.626
JAF30129.681
Full Table