Matches (7)
IPL (2)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
National T20 (2)
Kandy vs Jaffna, 6th Match at Colombo, NSL 4-Day, Mar 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Colombo (RPS), March 27 - 30, 2025, National Super League 4-Day Tournament
What will be the toss result?
KANDY Win & Bat
JFNA Win & Bat
KANDY Win & Bowl
JFNA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kandy
L
W
L
D
D
Jaffna
D
L
D
D
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KANDY9 M • 646 Runs • 40.38 Avg • 57.26 SR
KANDY7 M • 279 Runs • 27.9 Avg • 58.73 SR
JFNA7 M • 463 Runs • 42.09 Avg • 59.13 SR
JFNA3 M • 394 Runs • 78.8 Avg • 85.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KANDY7 M • 34 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 38.94 SR
KANDY4 M • 11 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 46.36 SR
JFNA6 M • 20 Wkts • 3.7 Econ • 54.95 SR
JFNA3 M • 10 Wkts • 3.47 Econ • 65.4 SR
Playing XI
KANDY
JFNA
Player
Role
|-
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|27,28,29,30 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires