Kandy vs Jaffna, 6th Match at Colombo, NSL 4-Day, Mar 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Colombo (RPS), March 27 - 30, 2025, National Super League 4-Day Tournament
Kandy FlagKandy
Jaffna FlagJaffna
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
K Mishara
9 M • 646 Runs • 40.38 Avg • 57.26 SR
W Sahan
7 M • 279 Runs • 27.9 Avg • 58.73 SR
J Liyanage
7 M • 463 Runs • 42.09 Avg • 59.13 SR
A Wickramasinghe
3 M • 394 Runs • 78.8 Avg • 85.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
W Sahan
7 M • 34 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 38.94 SR
MNK Fernando
4 M • 11 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 46.36 SR
JDF Vandersay
6 M • 20 Wkts • 3.7 Econ • 54.95 SR
N Vimukthi
3 M • 10 Wkts • 3.47 Econ • 65.4 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
KANDY
JFNA
Player
Role
Mohamed Dilshad 
-
Sahan Nanayakkara 
-
Sahan Arachchige (c)
Batting Allrounder
Lahiru Udara 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shiran Fernando 
Bowler
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Nuwanidu Fernando 
Batter
Kamil Mishara 
Opening Batter
Janishka Perera 
Top order Batter
Chamindu Wickramasinghe 
Batting Allrounder
Chamika Gunasekara 
Bowler
Sohan de Livera 
Wicketkeeper
Ravindu Fernando 
Batting Allrounder
Wanuja Sahan 
Allrounder
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days27,28,29,30 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
National Super League 4-Day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
GALLE210127.951
COLBO210120.096
KANDY200213.585
DAM10104.915
JFNA10104.13
Full Table