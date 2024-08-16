Matches (17)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
ENG v SL (1)
One-Day Cup (8)
WI vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Leics vs Hampshire, 2nd Quarter Final at Leicester, One-Day Cup, Aug 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Quarter Final, Leicester, August 16, 2024, One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
LEICS Win & Bat
HANTS Win & Bat
LEICS Win & Bowl
HANTS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:10
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Grace Road, Leicester
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days16 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
SOM8620121.217
WORCS8530100.564
HANTS8530100.191
DERBS8530100.048
DURH84309-0.048
MIDDX83407-0.764
KENT83506-0.619
NHNTS826040.231
LANCS82604-0.841
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
GLAM8610131.024
LEICS862012-0.416
WARKS8520110.629
NOTTS844080.454
GLOUC844080.244
YORKS84408-0.232
ESSEX83506-0.098
SUR82604-0.760
SUSS81702-0.690
Full Table