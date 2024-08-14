Essex notch second win of the season in comfortable victory over listless Sussex

Sussex remain bottom of Group B, having won two matches since reaching the semi-finals in 2022

Jamie Porter did the damage up top with the ball • Getty Images

Essex 227 for 5 (Westley 77, Lenham 1-44) beat Sussex 226 for 9 (Simpson 69, Porter 4-34) by XX wickets

Essex eased to a five-wicket win over Sussex Sharks at Hove to claim their third win in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

The early damage was done by Jamie Porter who picked up four wickets with the new ball as Sussex collapsed to 50 for 6. Skipper John Simpson led a lower-order recovery with 69, but 226 for 9 never looked enough despite a slow pitch at the 1st Central County Ground being used for the third successive game.

After opener Robin Das wafted at a wide one from left-armer Jack Campbell, Luc Benkenstein and skipper Tom Westley broke the back of the chase with 94 for the second wicket at a run a ball before Benkenstein (49), who had struck two sixes off leg-spinner Archie Lenham in the previous over, was run out by Tom Haines' direct hit.

But by then Westley was well into his stride. He reached his third fifty in this season's competition with a six off Lenham and had made serene progress to 76 with 12 fours when he was beaten by Zach Lion-Cachet's brilliant pick-up and direct hit from the leg-side boundary coming back for a second run.

Essex only needed 63 from 21 overs at that stage, and although leg-spinners Bertie Foreman and Archie Lenham took further wickets, Nick Browne and Ben Allison saw them over the line with 28 balls to spare.

A seventh defeat left Sussex bottom of Group B for the second season running. They have won just twice in the competition since reaching the semi-finals in 2022.

Sussex won the toss, but after openers Tom Clark and Haines put on 25 with few alarms, they lost four wickets in 16 balls.

Allison made the breakthrough when Clark spliced a pull to mid-on then Porter ripped through the Sussex top order. Haines square drove to backward point, Charlie Tear was beaten by one which straightened just enough in the same over and Oli Carter had two stumps flattened by an inswinger.

Lion-Cachet's limp pull to midwicket gave Porter his fourth victim and when Henry Rogers played round a straight one from the impressive Jamal Richards the innings was in tatters.

Simpson, though, determinedly put conditions into perspective and he got good support from the lower order.

He added 27 with Lenham for the seventh wicket before Lenham padded up to Westley and then found another reliable partner in 20-year-old left-hander Foreman, who has been one of Sussex's best performers in a disappointing campaign. They put on 54 for the eighth wicket with Simpson making his tenth List A fifty.