Matches (16)
IND v ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (4)
CWC Play-off (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
BPL 2024 (2)
PSL 2024 (1)
WPL (1)
RESULT
12th Match (N), Lahore, February 25, 2024, Pakistan Super League
PrevNext
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
211/4
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
(20 ov, T:212) 203/6

Zalmi won by 8 runs

Player Of The Match
88 (55)
saim-ayub
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Report

Van der Dussen's 104* in vain as Qalandars slump to fifth straight defeat

The win, Zalmi's second in four games, lifted them to fourth place on the table

AP
26-Feb-2024 • 41 mins ago
Rassie van der Dussen brought up the season's first century&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Associated Press

Rassie van der Dussen brought up the season's first century  •  Associated Press

Peshawar Zalmi 211 for 4 (Ayub 88, Babar 48, Powell 46, Afridi 3-33) beat Lahore Qalandars 203 for 6 (Van der Dussen 104*, Naveen 2-50) by eight runs
Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten 52-ball 104 went in vain against Peshawar Zalmi as two-time defending champions Lahore Qalandars lost their fifth straight game in the PSL on Sunday. Van der Dussen got to his century in 50 balls, but it wasn't quite enough as Zalmi won by eight runs with Qalandars chasing for the first time this season.
Van der Dussen kept Lahore's hopes alive in pursuit of Peshawar's formidable total of 211 for 4 by hitting six sixes and seven fours, but the home team was restricted to 203 for 6.
It was the first century in this PSL edition, which van der Dussen reached by pulling Luke Wood for a six over midwicket in the penultimate over. He attacked Zalmi's quick bowlers, with Naveen-ul-Haq (2 for 50) and Wood (1 for 46) returning expensive figures.
Needing 18 off the final over, van der Dussen got the strike for only one ball as Paul Walter kept his nerve and conceded just three runs off the first five balls before Carlos Brathwaite hit a six off the final ball.
In the absence of the injured Haris Rauf, Zalmi's opening pair of Saim Ayub (88) and captain Babar Azam (48) had raised 136 off 86 balls after Qalandars won the toss.
Rovman Powell smashed 46 off 20 and hammered young fast bowler Mohammad Imran for 22 in one over. Zalmi's 211 was the season's highest total.
Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with three late wickets for 33 runs, but got little assistance from Zaman Khan, who ended with none for 48.
Rassie van der DussenSaim AyubBabar AzamRovman PowellLahore QalandarsPeshawar ZalmiPakistanZalmi vs QalandarsPakistan Super League

Language
English
Win Probability
PZ 100%
PZLQ
100%50%100%PZ InningsLQ Innings

Over 20 • LQ 203/6

Jahandad Khan c Babar Azam b Walter 13 (9b 3x4 0x6 17m) SR: 144.44
W
Sikandar Raza run out (Saim Ayub/†Haseebullah Khan) 1 (1b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 100
W
Zalmi won by 8 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Qalandars Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Sahibzada Farhan
caught1512
Fakhar Zaman
bowled48
HE van der Dussen
not out10452
SD Hope
bowled2923
Ahsan Hafeez
caught2013
Jahandad Khan
caught139
Sikandar Raza
run out11
CR Brathwaite
not out62
Extras(lb 3, w 8)
Total203(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS54180.781
QG43160.345
KK3214-0.420
PZ4224-0.456
IU31220.028
LQ5050-0.533
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved