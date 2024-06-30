Matches (6)
IND v SA [W] (1)
T20 World Cup (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
Vipers vs Storm, 28th Match at Brighton, RHF Trophy, Jun 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
28th Match, Hove, June 30, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Vipers
W
W
W
W
L
Storm
L
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:02
Match details
|New County Ground, Hove, Brighton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|30 June 2024 - day (50-over match)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy News
Lauren Winfield-Hill: Tier 1 relocation is 'unsettling' for Diamonds players
England batter criticises ECB decision to defer Yorkshire's place in new women's competition
No fast-tracked return for Sophia Dunkley despite regional form, says England assistant coach
Time in middle for South East Stars is best remedy for out-of-favour batter, says Gareth Breese
Dunkley confirms return to form but Stars fall just short of record chase
Northern Diamonds sneak home despite dropped England batter's 130
Nadine de Klerk weathers the Storm with unbeaten 106
South African allrounder strikes 13 boundaries as The Blaze chase down 276 with 12 balls to spare