Matches (27)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Spring Challenge (4)
Ranji Trophy (15)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Tea - Updates only
Elite, Group B, Dharamsala, October 11 - 14, 2024, Ranji Trophy
PrevNext

Day 1 - Uttarakhand chose to field.

Current RR: 3.57
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 26
Live
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Playing XI
News
Table
Bet
Live
Updated 23 mins ago • Published Today

Live blog - Ranji Trophy 2024-25, 1st round, 1st day

By Himanshu Agrawal

Unadkat, Vasavada fight for Saurashtra

Tea - Updates only
Saurashtra Flag

Saurashtra

(57 ov) 166/7
Tamil Nadu Flag

Tamil Nadu

Day 1 - Saurashtra chose to bat.

Tamil Nadu had Saurashtra at 88 for 5 at one stage. From there, Arpit Vasavada and Prerak Mankad added 43 to briefly stabilise their side. But left-arm spinner Sai Kishore struck to get Mankad for 20, with Saurashtra forced to rebuild again. Tamil Nadu then had Saurashtra had 149 for 7, after which Vasavada and Jaydev Unadkat resumed the fight. Vasavada went past fifty, with Unadkat firm at the other end.

Tea: HP, Bengal soild

Tea - Updates only
Himachal Pradesh Flag

Himachal Pradesh

(64 ov) 229/1
Uttarakhand Flag

Uttarakhand

Day 1 - Uttarakhand chose to field.

Opening batter Shubham Arora hit 118 in a stand of 206 with Prashant Chopra, with HP going to tea at a solid 229 for 1 against Uttarakhand in Dharamsala. Chopra, though, is on 91 at tea.
Live - Updates only
Bengal Flag

Bengal

(59 ov) 206/1
Uttar Pradesh Flag

Uttar Pradesh

Day 1 - Bengal chose to bat.

Bengal, meanwhile, have chugged along against UP. Sudip Chatterjee is unbeaten on 100, while Sudip Kumar Gharami is 86 not out on his comeback to Bengal.
Visit our Ranji Trophy fixtures page for other live scores and updates.

Chatterjee marks Bengal return with fifty

Along with former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, left-hand batter Sudip Chatterjee also returned to Bengal after having switched over to Tripura. Chatterjee had last played for Bengal in the group fixture against Baroda in Ranji Trophy 2021-22. He moved to Tripura in 2022-23, and played two seasons there, before returning to Bengal ahead of 2024-25.
Against UP in Lucknow, Chatterjee adds a century stand with his namesake Sudip Kumar Gharami after Abhimanyu Easwaran fell for 5 to leave Bengal at 14 for 1 after five overs.
1
2
1

Lunch updates

Tea - Updates only
Saurashtra Flag

Saurashtra

(57 ov) 166/7
Tamil Nadu Flag

Tamil Nadu

Day 1 - Saurashtra chose to bat.

Saurashtra will bank on their veteran workhorses Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson, after they were 51 for 3 against Tamil Nadu. They added 37 to briefly restore order, after Mohammed took two wickets for the hosts in Coimbatore.
Tea - Updates only
Madhya Pradesh Flag

Madhya Pradesh

(57 ov) 155/3
Karnataka Flag

Karnataka

Day 1 - Karnataka chose to field.

Prasidh Krishna and Vijaykumar Vyshak strike once each in the morning, as Karnataka have MP at 81 for 3 in Indore.
India are about to tour Australia, a country offering plenty of pace and bounce for the quicks, and Prasidh will eye a comeback to the national team after a forgetful debut series in South Africa in 2023-24. He recently played in the Duleep Trophy as well as the Irani Cup, and his extra height and hit-the-deck style could yet end up attracting the India selectors.
Tea - Updates only
Baroda Flag

Baroda

(63 ov) 168/5
Mumbai Flag

Mumbai

Day 1 - Baroda chose to bat.

Tanush Kotian takes two, as Mumbai reduce Baroda to 90 for 5 at the interval in Vadodara. So far, Shashwat Rawat is the hosts' top-scorer, with 25.
Visit our Ranji Trophy fixtures page for other live scores and updates.
2
2
1

Bihar bowled out for 78; Vidarbha collapse

Live - Updates only
Bihar Flag

Bihar

78
Haryana Flag

Haryana

(26 ov) 90/4

Day 1 -

Haryana's Aman Kumar, Anshul Kamboj and Jayant Yadav led the way, as Bihar collapsed to 34 for 8 on the first morning at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium. They are eventually bowled out for 78, as Aman bags 3 for 18, while Kamboj and Jayant get two wickets each.
In their opening game last Ranji season, Bihar were bowled out for 100 twice, that too at home. And in case you missed it, Bihar finalised their Ranji Trophy squad for this season only after a late court intervention.
Vidarbha, meanwhile, are stuttering at 65 for 7 against Andhra, with two wickets each having gone to C Stephen, S Raju and KV Sasikanth.
2
1
2

Dayal vs Easwaran

One of them is an up and coming speedster, who was recently called up to India's Test squad. The other is a veteran in domestic cricket, who has done the rounds for India A for ages and also been named in the senior side a few times without making the step up.
Today, in Lucknow, there took place Yash Dayal vs Abhimanyu Easwaran. UP's Dayal started the season with the confidence of the India call-up, having bowled to batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the nets. Easwaran, meanwhile, entered the Ranji Trophy on the back of big scores like 157* and 116 in the Duleep Trophy, and 191 in the Irani Cup. But when on 5, Dayal had Easwaran caught by Aryan Juyal as Bengal lost an early wicket.
1
3
2
3

Live scores and updates

Visit our Ranji Trophy fixtures page for live scores and updates, as the action gets underway across the entire country.

Defending champs Mumbai face Baroda

Here's some information from Vishal Dikshit on Mumbai's line-up today:
Mumbai’s top allrounder Shardul Thakur recently returned to the field for the Irani Cup after undergoing a foot surgery in June. He bowled just four overs against Rest of India in that game, and now with a packed domestic schedule coming up, he would want to prove his fitness before the Australia tour next month. Defending champions Mumbai are without Sarfaraz Khan for their opening round fixture against Baroda; he is at the NCA in the lead up to the Tests against New Zealand, so they have brought in the seasoned Siddhesh Lad, who returns home after a few seasons with Goa. In the bowling attack, Mumbai hand a first-class debut to 21-year-old offspinner Himanshu Singh. That means they are fielding just two quicks in Thakur and Mohit Avasthi, and three spinners in Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian and Himanshu. Could it be a turner in Vadodara?
1

Build-up to 2024-25

But coming back to the future, we have two performers who are thinking and aiming big: Madhya Pradesh's relentless bowling allrounder Saransh Jain, and Chhattisgarh's batter Shashank Singh. While Jain has been pegging away in his quest for the India blue, Shashank first made a name in the IPL - a T20 tournament which has, dare I say, perhaps impacted promising cricketers a thousand times more when it comes to the finances and the fame. But here's Shashank's story of how he stopped overthinking and being hard on himself.
And in a quick catch-up to this season, here's our ready reckoner for this two-phased Ranji Trophy, whose format or designing has undergone yet another change. Along with that, you can stay updated with our India Newsfile, which all the news, including player movements, coach appointments, and more, in the build-up to the domestic season in 2024-25.

Which names will spring up this season?

Not everyone across the history of Indian domestic cricket, though, has been fortunate enough to have gone on and represented India in Tests. The most unlucky ones which immediately spring to mind are Haryana's left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel, who bagged 750 wickets at barely 18.58, including a mammoth 59 five-wicket hauls; Mumbai's run machine Amol Muzumdar, who finished with 11,167 runs at 48.13 and hit 30 centuries; and former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary, who had his nearly moment in 2007, when a shoulder injury ruled him out of the ODIs on the tour of Bangladesh, only to sporadically get chances in limited-overs cricket much later, and never to have played a Test.
And who knows, by the time the latest season is done, a few players might end up that much closer to the India cap?
3
1

Welcome!

The Ranji Trophy is an institution of Indian cricket. It is a place which has made careers and lives of thousands of aspiring international cricketers over the nine decades that it has been held for. But such has been the fierce, cut-throat competition that only some hundreds out of those many thousand have made the step up. Some have even gone on to be legends of the game - think of immovable batters like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, world-class allrounders like Kapil Dev, and pinpoint spinners like the famous quartet of Bishan Bedi, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and S Venkataraghavan, and the bespectacled Anil Kumble.
2
6
2
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Himachal Innings
Player NameRB
Shubham Arora
bowled118178
P Chopra
not out91188
AR Kalsi
not out1718
Extras(b 2, lb 1)
Total229(1 wkt; 64 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
BRODA------
J + K------
MAHA------
MEGHA------
MUM------
ODSA------
SVCS------
TPURA------
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
AP------
GUJ------
HP------
HYD------
PONDI------
RAJ------
UKHND------
VIDAR------
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
BENG------
BIHAR------
HRYNA------
KNTKA------
KER------
MP------
PNJB------
UP------
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
ASSAM------
CHD------
CGR------
DELHI------
JHK------
RLYS------
SAU------
TN------
Full Table