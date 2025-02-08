Matches (17)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Tri-Nation (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (3)
SA20 (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
ILT20 (1)
BPL (1)
Live - Updates only
1st quarter final, Pune, February 08 - 12, 2025, Ranji Trophy
PrevNext
Live
Live Blog
News
Table
Bet
Live
Updated 26 mins ago • Published Today

Live blog - Mumbai bat against Haryana, Suryakumar and Dube back

By Vishal Dikshit

Mumbai three down, SKY and Rahane come out

And Mumbai lose two more wickets while the engine is still starting in the other three games! They have been susceptible to collapses this season and now they are 14 for 3 in almost the first half hour!
Haryana quick Sumit Kumar landed the second blow by removing Akash Anand and then Anshul Kamboj brought one into Siddhesh Lad on the first ball of the next over to hit top of off with a beauty!
Suryakumar is batting with a very unusual open stance, with his front foot towards the leg side and back foot wide of leg stump. And a fair bit of trigger movement. Rahane on the other end hasn't faced a ball yet.

From the other games...

The coin has been flipped in Nagpur where Vidarbha have opted to bat as well, against Tamil Nadu. Vidarbha have in their ranks a 22-year-old Harsh Dubey, the highest wicket-taker of the season so far. Shashank Kishore tracks the journey of the left-arm spin bowling allrounder and how he has topped the charts with the help of R Ashwin.
Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey open for Vidarbha against TN whereas Hardik Desai is taking strike against Chintan Gaja in Rajkot.
In Rajkot, Gujarat have won the toss and opted to bowl against Saurashtra.
Over in Pune, Kerala have opted to bowl against J&K.

Kamboj snares Ayush Mhatre for a duck first ball

It's that man who had taken a 10-for earlier in the season. Anshul Kamboj starts with his medium pace by targeting the off stump and with a bit of inswing he knocks over Ayush Mhatre's middle stump on the first ball of the game! What a start for Haryana. At No. 3 is Siddhesh Lad. Kamboj's opening partner Sumit Kumar is dishing out some delicious outswingers but he as been taken for two fours on the off side by Mumbai's opener-keeper Akash Anand.
1
1

Let's get the knockouts started - Mumbai bat against Haryana

Hello everyone! Split into two seasons, played all over the country, and seven rounds later it's time for the quarter-finals of this Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.
Here's how the knockouts are lined up:
Haryana vs Mumbai - Kolkata
Jammu & Kashmir vs Kerala - Pune
Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu - Nagpur
Saurashtra vs Gujarat - Rajkot
Three of the four games will start at the usual time of 9.30am, and the one being played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata - Mumbai vs Haryana - starts at 9am because it's being played in the far east so the sun will set soon there. Mumbai have won the toss and Ajinkya Rahane has opted to bat. He says the wicket looks a bit dry, although the pitch has a tinge of green. They're coming on the back of a massive win in the last round where they had demolished Meghalaya.
Haryana captain Ankit Kumar says it's a fresh wicket so their quicks will look to make the most of it. He's very optimistic about his batters too, who have racked up 400-plus scores in the league stage.
1
1
1
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
J + K7502351.577
MUM7421291.745
BRODA7421271.173
SVCS7331230.864
MAHA7232171.063
ODSA7231170.715
TPURA7114141.233
MEGHA707000.343
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7601401.490
GUJ7403321.147
HP7340211.015
HYD7232161.223
RAJ7124161.000
AP7133130.946
UKHND7133110.617
PONDI703460.783
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA7304291.212
KER7304281.813
BENG7213211.175
KNTKA7205201.195
MP7115141.158
UP7115140.989
PNJB7142110.827
BIHAR706010.338
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322251.248
TN7313251.670
CHD7430250.983
DELHI7223210.872
JHK7214200.922
RLYS7223170.850
CGR7025111.110
ASSAM703460.624
Full Table