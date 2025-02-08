Live blog - Mumbai bat against Haryana, Suryakumar and Dube back

Live
Live blog - Mumbai bat against Haryana, Suryakumar and Dube backBy Vishal Dikshit
Mumbai three down, SKY and Rahane come out
And Mumbai lose two more wickets while the engine is still starting in the other three games! They have been susceptible to collapses this season and now they are 14 for 3 in almost the first half hour!
Haryana quick Sumit Kumar landed the second blow by removing Akash Anand and then Anshul Kamboj brought one into Siddhesh Lad on the first ball of the next over to hit top of off with a beauty!
Suryakumar is batting with a very unusual open stance, with his front foot towards the leg side and back foot wide of leg stump. And a fair bit of trigger movement. Rahane on the other end hasn't faced a ball yet.
From the other games...
The coin has been flipped in Nagpur where Vidarbha have opted to bat as well, against Tamil Nadu. Vidarbha have in their ranks a 22-year-old Harsh Dubey, the highest wicket-taker of the season so far. Shashank Kishore tracks the journey of the left-arm spin bowling allrounder and how he has topped the charts with the help of R Ashwin.
Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey open for Vidarbha against TN whereas Hardik Desai is taking strike against Chintan Gaja in Rajkot.
In Rajkot, Gujarat have won the toss and opted to bowl against Saurashtra.
Over in Pune, Kerala have opted to bowl against J&K.
Kamboj snares Ayush Mhatre for a duck first ball
It's that man who had taken a 10-for earlier in the season. Anshul Kamboj starts with his medium pace by targeting the off stump and with a bit of inswing he knocks over Ayush Mhatre's middle stump on the first ball of the game! What a start for Haryana. At No. 3 is Siddhesh Lad. Kamboj's opening partner Sumit Kumar is dishing out some delicious outswingers but he as been taken for two fours on the off side by Mumbai's opener-keeper Akash Anand.
Let's get the knockouts started - Mumbai bat against Haryana
Hello everyone! Split into two seasons, played all over the country, and seven rounds later it's time for the quarter-finals of this Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.
Here's how the knockouts are lined up:
Haryana vs Mumbai - Kolkata
Jammu & Kashmir vs Kerala - Pune
Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu - Nagpur
Saurashtra vs Gujarat - Rajkot
Three of the four games will start at the usual time of 9.30am, and the one being played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata - Mumbai vs Haryana - starts at 9am because it's being played in the far east so the sun will set soon there. Mumbai have won the toss and Ajinkya Rahane has opted to bat. He says the wicket looks a bit dry, although the pitch has a tinge of green. They're coming on the back of a massive win in the last round where they had demolished Meghalaya.
Haryana captain Ankit Kumar says it's a fresh wicket so their quicks will look to make the most of it. He's very optimistic about his batters too, who have racked up 400-plus scores in the league stage.
