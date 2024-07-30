Matches (19)
N S-Chargers vs Brave, 8th Match at Leeds, Men's Hundred, Jul 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (N), Leeds, July 30, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
N S-Chargers
L
L
L
L
L
Brave
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NSC-M9 M • 267 Runs • 44.5 Avg • 193.47 SR
NSC-M9 M • 154 Runs • 19.25 Avg • 165.59 SR
SB-M9 M • 247 Runs • 30.88 Avg • 144.44 SR
SB-M9 M • 240 Runs • 26.67 Avg • 144.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NSC-M8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.61 Econ • 11.15 SR
NSC-M10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 16 SR
SB-M9 M • 18 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 10 SR
SB-M6 M • 11 Wkts • 8.77 Econ • 9.63 SR
SQUAD
NSC-M
SB-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|30 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
