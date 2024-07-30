Matches (19)
N S-Chargers vs Brave, 8th Match at Leeds, Men's Hundred, Jul 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Leeds, July 30, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Northern Superchargers (Men) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Men)
Southern Brave (Men) FlagSouthern Brave (Men)
Tomorrow
5:35 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Brook
9 M • 267 Runs • 44.5 Avg • 193.47 SR
MW Short
9 M • 154 Runs • 19.25 Avg • 165.59 SR
JM Vince
9 M • 247 Runs • 30.88 Avg • 144.44 SR
FH Allen
9 M • 240 Runs • 26.67 Avg • 144.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RJW Topley
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.61 Econ • 11.15 SR
AU Rashid
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 16 SR
TS Mills
9 M • 18 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 10 SR
CJ Jordan
6 M • 11 Wkts • 8.77 Econ • 9.63 SR
SQUAD
NSC-M
SB-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Pat Brown 
Bowler
Jordan Clark 
Allrounder
Graham Clark 
Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Colin Ingram 
Top order Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Tom Lawes 
Bowling Allrounder
Callum Parkinson 
Bowler
Dillon Pennington 
Bowler
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Ollie Robinson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Ben Stokes 
Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
Series
Season2024
Match days30 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
The Hundred Men's Competition News

Welsh Fire go down in flames as Oval Invincibles defend 114 at Cardiff

Zampa leads stellar bowling attack to two wins from two in low-scoring encounter

Mousley, Bethell shine after Abbott four-for sets up Birmingham Phoenix

London Spirit show spirit after falling to 30 for 5 only to be overhauled on penultimate ball

Andrew Flintoff's first foray falls flat as Hundred's tough sell continues

Chaos reigns on and off the field as tournament's newest head coach faces steep learning curve

Chris Green's smash-and-grab sends Trent Rockets soaring against Northern Superchargers

Australian stars with bat, ball and in the field in one-off appearance to ruin Flintoff coaching debut

Jonny Bairstow admits long winter 'took its toll' but hasn't given up on England

Keeper-batter speaks after Welsh Fire victory in their opening fixture of Men's Hundred

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M22041.295
TR-M11022.350
WF-M21121.076
SB-M11020.909
BP-M2112-0.981
LS-M2020-0.556
NSC-M1010-2.350
MO-M1010-3.332
Full Table