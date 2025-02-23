Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)

Oman vs U.S.A., 3rd T20I at Al Amarat, , Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Al Amerat, February 23, 2025, United States of America in Oman T20I Series
PrevNext
Oman FlagOman
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
What will be the toss result?
OMA Win & Bat
USA Win & Bat
OMA Win & Bowl
USA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:14
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3100
Match days23 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question