Heads of the Indian, Sri Lankan, Bangladeshi and Afghanistan boards will meet in Ahmedabad but a final decision will be taken only after consultation with the PCB

Pakistan are the hosts of the 2023 Asia Cup, but India have declined to travel there for the tournament • AFP via Getty Images

Where will the Men's Asia Cup be played? Will it even be played? Answers to these questions are likely to emerge at an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on May 28 where heads of the Indian (BCCI), the Bangladeshi (BCB), the Sri Lankan (SLC) and the Afghanistani (ACB) cricket boards will be present to watch the IPL final.

Pakistan are the hosts of this year's Asia Cup scheduled for September, but with India declining to travel there , the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been looking at alternatives. Recently the PCB had suggested a hybrid host model for the six-team tournament where four of the 13 matches will be held in Pakistan. The rest, including the final, would be held overseas. However, no final decision has been reached by ACC which is locked in discussions with PCB.

It is understood that Pakistan are not expecting any major pushback about the hybrid model. The only issue left to iron out is where India and their opponents will be based. The choice is between Sri Lanka and the UAE.

The six teams to contest the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup are India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal and hosts Pakistan. ESPNcricnfo reached out to at least four boards to inquire if a consensus had been reached on adopting the hybrid model recommended by PCB, but all four said no final decision had yet been taken.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also president of the ACC, said on Thursday that the presidents of BCB, SLC and ACB will be at the IPL final in Ahmedabad. "We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023," Shah said.