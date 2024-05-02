Hasan Ali recalled for T20Is against Ireland and England; Haris Rauf, Agha Salman also back

"Rizwan, Haris, Irfan and Azam are part of the squad because we hope they will be fit for the Ireland series," Wahab Riaz says

Usama Mir and Zaman Khan have missed out on selection for Pakistan's upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, while Hasan Ali , who had last played a T20I in 2022, has been called up to the squad. Haris Rauf , who was injured during the PSL, has also been included, even as Agha Salman also returns.

The squad, which was announced in a press conference conducted by three members of the selection panel, also sees the return of Mohammad Rizwan Azam Khan and Irfan Khan , who were ruled out of last month's series against New Zealand with injuries. However, there is no guarantee yet that the trio - or even Rauf - has yet made a full recovery, with selector Wahab Riaz expressing cautious optimism over their involvement.

"Rizwan, Haris, Irfan and Azam are being assessed," he said. "There is a significant improvement in their fitness. They're part of the squad because we hope they will be fit for the Ireland series."

Pakistan's squad largely consolidates the group named for the home T20Is against New Zealand, with Usman Khan, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim keeping their places. Despite late speculation around the potential return of Aamer Jamal , the allrounder does not make the cut, while the freezing out of hard-hitting top-order batter Mohammad Haris also continues.

Hasan, who like Jamal is currently playing county cricket for Warwickshire, had his selection attributed by the PCB more to his experience and ICC tournament pedigree rather than current form. Hasan did enjoy a stellar PSL this year with Karachi Kings, for whom he took 14 wickets at an economy of 8.26, but was still not selected for the New Zealand series.

His selection appears to be based around belief in his ability beyond just hard numbers, and an opportunity to assess him in Ireland and England before this 18-man squad is whittled down to 15 for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan play three T20Is against Ireland starting May 10, before playing four games against England. The deadline to announce the squad for the T20 World Cup (May 25) is after they play the first T20I against England (May 22).

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England T20Is