ICC confirms review into conduct of T20 World Cup 2024

It also announced an expansion in the number of teams in the Women's T20 World Cup to 16 from 2030

The ICC has confirmed that a review into the conduct of T20 World Cup 2024 will be carried out by three of its board directors - Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khawaja - who will submit their findings later in the year.

ESPNcricinfo had reported earlier that there was scrutiny on the extent of expenditure on the US leg of the tournament and the organisation of the Caribbean leg. The decision to appoint a review panel was taken at the ICC annual conference in Colombo from June 19 to 22, which was attended by all 108 members.

The ICC also approved the expansion of the Women's T20 World Cup to 16 teams in 2030. Eight teams had taken part in the inaugural tournament in 2009 and that number rose to ten in 2016. Ten teams will also take part in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October. The 2026 edition will have 12 participating teams, for which the cut-off date for qualification is October 31, 2024, before the expansion to 16 in 2030.

For the next Men's T20 World Cup in 2026, the ICC said the allocation of the eight regional qualifying spots would be as follows: two teams each from Africa and Europe, one from the Americas, and three from Asia and East Asia Pacific (EAP) combined. Previously, Asia had two spots and EAP one.

The ICC also announced that USA Cricket and Cricket Chile have been "formally put on notice" because both organisations are not compliant with ICC membership criteria . They have 12 months to make rectifications.