Carl Hopkinson replaces James Pamment as Mumbai Indians' fielding coach

Ahead of IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians have appointed Englishman Carl Hopkinson as fielding coach. He replaces New Zealand's James Pamment , who was in the role for seven years.

Hopkinson, 43, was England men's fielding coach before this. He joined the set-up in 2018 and was involved in each of England's most recent victories at ICC global events: the ODI World Cup at home in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022. He parted ways with England last month, ahead of Brendon McCullum taking charge as the team's all-format coach.

Previously, he had also worked with England's Under-19 squad. Before his coaching career, he was a batter who played 64 first-class games, 92 List A games and 28 T20s, mostly for English county Sussex.

Hopkinson will also serve as fielding coach for MI Emirates in the ILT20, while Paras Mhambrey has been named the team's bowling coach, having been appointed in the same role for Mumbai Indians in the IPL in October, replacing Mitchell McClenaghan

Mhambrey, who served as India's bowling coach from 2021 till August this year, was also part of the MI set-up when the team won the IPL in 2013 and the Champions League T20 in 2011 and 2013.

McClenaghan to be MI Cape Town's bowling coach in SA20

Former New Zealand fast bowler McClenaghan, meanwhile, has been named bowling coach of MI Cape Town in the SA20. Kruger van Wyk , who has worked with the South Africa men's team, has been appointed fielding coach.

McClenaghan, a four-time IPL champion with Mumbai Indians, served in the MI Emirates role in the second season earlier this year, helping them to the title. He represented New Zealand in 48 ODIs and 29 T20Is, picking up 82 and 30 wickets, respectively. His last professional game was in 2021.