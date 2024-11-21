Jhulan Goswami Stand to be unveiled at Eden Gardens in January

Jhulan Goswami , the former India and Bengal fast bowler, will have a stand named in her honour in the 'B' Block of Eden Gardens in Kolkata, following a proposal by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

"I never imagined something like this would come to fruition. I would definitely love to watch a match from there," Goswami said. "For any cricketer, the ultimate dream is to represent her district, state or country, but receiving an honour like this is truly monumental.

"A dedicated stand is a huge, significant honour, and it's only possible because of the CAB's vision to promote women's cricket. Words can't do justice to this recognition."