Jhulan Goswami Stand to be unveiled at Eden Gardens in January

It will be inaugurated ahead of the India vs England men's T20I in Kolkata on January 22

Edited PTI copy
21-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Jhulan Goswami walks back to the top of her mark, Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI, Mackay, September 24, 2021

Jhulan Goswami is the highest ODI wicket-taker in women's cricket  •  Albert Perez/Getty Images

Jhulan Goswami, the former India and Bengal fast bowler, will have a stand named in her honour in the 'B' Block of Eden Gardens in Kolkata, following a proposal by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
A proposal to rename the 'B' Block in honour of the highest ODI wicket-taker in women's cricket has been placed before the apex body of the CAB. It is expected to be unveiled during the India-England men's T20I on January 22 next year.
"I never imagined something like this would come to fruition. I would definitely love to watch a match from there," Goswami said. "For any cricketer, the ultimate dream is to represent her district, state or country, but receiving an honour like this is truly monumental.
"A dedicated stand is a huge, significant honour, and it's only possible because of the CAB's vision to promote women's cricket. Words can't do justice to this recognition."
Goswami finished her international career with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, a world-record 255 wickets in 204 ODIs, and recorded another 56 dismissals in 68 T20Is. With 355 wickets, she also has the record for the most wickets in women's international cricket.
Eden Gardens also has stands named after former India captain Sourav Ganguly, and former international cricketer Pankaj Roy. There are also stands named for two former BCCI presidents, Jagmohan Dalmiya and Biswanath Dutt.
