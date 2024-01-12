Lewis Gregory named as Somerset's Championship captain

Gregory has captained Somerset's T20 side since 2018, though handed over to Abell in 2022. He led Trent Rockets to the Hundred title that year, and has captained a handful of games in first-class cricket, including one for England Lions against the touring Australians in 2019.

Abell said that he felt stepping down was "in the best interests of the team and the club" when he resigned the captaincy last year, following a quiet year with the bat in red-ball cricket. Somerset have never won the Championship and finished sixth in Division One last season.

Dean Elgar, who had spells with the club in 2013 and 2017, was linked with a return to Somerset as club captain in the South African media but has instead signed for Essex as a replacement for Alastair Cook. His deal was also confirmed on Friday

"I'm lucky enough to have been here for a while now and played under a number of great captains," Gregory said. "To be able to lead the boys in the four-day format is a massive honour and it's something that I'm very proud to be able to do.

"Captaincy makes you feel more responsible for what goes on in the game and I think that the added responsibility brings out the best in me. We've got a lot of leaders in the dressing room and out on the field and it's exciting to think about what this group can achieve."

Andy Hurry, Somerset's director of cricket, said: "Lewis has thrived under the captaincy in T20 cricket. He is a natural leader and is held in the highest regard by his teammates and the staff at the club. He is highly regarded across the whole changing room, has extensive experience, has a natural ability to gain the followership of others and is the natural choice to take on the prestigious role."