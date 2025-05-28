Most expensive IPL spells - O'Rourke third after conceding 74

O'Rourke was playing just his third game in the IPL having been brought in as Mayank Yadav's replacement at LSG. Bowling the second over in LSG's defence of 227, he was taken for five boundaries by Virat Kohli, as he gave away 22 runs off the over. He returned to bowl the eighth over and was hit for a six second ball by Rajat Patidar. But O'Rourke bounced back with wickets off the last two balls off the over, removing Patidar and Liam Livingstone to dent RCB. In the 14th over, he conceded 17 runs, with the on-song Jitesh Sharma hitting him for a four and a six. With RCB needing 28 off 18 balls, he was brought back to bowl the 18th over, but it did not go well - Jitesh smashed two fours and two sixes to kill off the chase and eventually seal RCB's place in Qualifier 1.