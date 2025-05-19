Sunrisers try to guess their team-mates from their baby photos

Baby photos of cricketers - sign us up for this guessing game. How do Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players do when trying to figure out what their team-mates looked like as kids?

First up, Ishan Kishan , who bigs up… his own photo by saying: "This is an insane superstar. Such a cute kid." Not a difficult guess either. "Just talks a bit more," adds Wiaan Mulder

The next photo is a little harder to guess, although when the players know it's Abhinav Manohar , they joke about him losing hair right from his childhood days. Harsh!

It takes less than a moment for everyone to identify their blue-eyed captain, Pat Cummins , dressed in a blue suit and a red bow tie. "You can't miss Pat's smile," says Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen is an easy guess as well, with most of his team-mates remarking that he hasn't changed at all. The man himself is happy, though, to have gone from ginger to more blond over the years.