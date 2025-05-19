Sunrisers try to guess their team-mates from their baby photos
Baby photos of cricketers - sign us up for this guessing game. How do Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players do when trying to figure out what their team-mates looked like as kids?
First up, Ishan Kishan, who bigs up… his own photo by saying: "This is an insane superstar. Such a cute kid." Not a difficult guess either. "Just talks a bit more," adds Wiaan Mulder.
The next photo is a little harder to guess, although when the players know it's Abhinav Manohar, they joke about him losing hair right from his childhood days. Harsh!
It takes less than a moment for everyone to identify their blue-eyed captain, Pat Cummins, dressed in a blue suit and a red bow tie. "You can't miss Pat's smile," says Heinrich Klaasen.
Klaasen is an easy guess as well, with most of his team-mates remarking that he hasn't changed at all. The man himself is happy, though, to have gone from ginger to more blond over the years.
It takes a few tries to get Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy right, but no trouble guessing Aniket Verma, although to be fair, in his photo he's a bit older than the others are in theirs. Like Verma, young Travis Head is also in cricket whites, so it's not hard to identify him. "Still the grumpy smile on his face," says Klaasen.
The SRH players also engaged in a ball-catching contest. Cummins and Reddy stood on either side of Mulder, who dropped the ball, and Reddy grabbed it just before it landed on the ground. Jaydev Undadkat won his round against Simarjeet Singh.