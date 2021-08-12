Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will play no further part in the Hundred. While Mandhana, of Southern Brave, will fly back home to spend time with her family before the India Women's tour of Australia next month - and will be replaced by Ireland's Gaby Lewis - Manchester Originals' Harmanpreet has a quad injury. Her team will not replace her.

"I would love to be able to stay with the team until the final but we've been away from home for a long time with more tours ahead," Mandhana said in a statement." I'll be watching the team at Lord's and hoping they can continue our good form. It's been a fantastic competition to be involved in and I've really enjoyed it."

Mandhana's final innings was her best when, on Wednesday, she hit a 52-ball 78 to lead Brave to victory over Welsh Fire. Overall, she scored 167 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 133.60. Harmanpreet, meanwhile, aggregated 104 runs from three innings, striking at 109.47.

Shafali Verma (Birmingham Phoenix), Deepti Sharma (London Spirit) and the tournament's top run-getter at the moment, Jemimah Rodrigues (Northern Superchargers), are the other Indians in the fray.

There has been a change in the men's Hundred competition too, where an injury to Wahab Riaz has led to a comeback for Marchant de Lange at Trent Rockets. Curiously, de Lange was released by the team just last week when Wahab, whose participation in the tournament was delayed because of visa-related issues, was finally available for selection