Blunder down under

The door in front of me read "India Changing Room" at the Optus Stadium in Perth. We - I was with a group of other journalists on tour - had a stadium escort leading us in. A peek into the inner-est of inner sanctums. Amazon Prime had to go and make a documentary to get this kind of access. We were about to have it because of a misunderstanding: the escort thought we were the Indian selectors that he had been asked to bring in.