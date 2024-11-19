Blunder down under
Our correspondent finds himself on the verge of entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Indian squad in Australia
The door in front of me read "India Changing Room" at the Optus Stadium in Perth. We - I was with a group of other journalists on tour - had a stadium escort leading us in. A peek into the inner-est of inner sanctums. Amazon Prime had to go and make a documentary to get this kind of access. We were about to have it because of a misunderstanding: the escort thought we were the Indian selectors that he had been asked to bring in.
We were about 10 steps away from… what? Virat Kohli coming out of the shower? Or maybe it'd be someone clicking on the back of Jasprit Bumrah's ear to bring his artificial intelligence online. Eight hours into landing in Australia, I was going to get the scoop of a lifetime.
Eight hours and a sheepish admission that we had no business going into team dressing rooms later, I have this blog entry, which is not the world's worst compromise. Right?
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo