Gill caught by Green: clean or not?

Former India allrounder and coach Ravi Shastri , speaking after the day's play, said two fingers under the ball often means the ball has touched the ground but, in this case, he could certainly see why the umpire when with the out decision. "If I saw what I saw there as the third umpire, it's very difficult to say that the ball hit the ground, because you could see the two fingers under it," Shastri told Star Sports. "I've always believed when it comes up with two fingers, the chances of the ball touching the ground are much more as opposed to three fingers, where the three fingers come under the ball. So what I can see of Cameron Green there, there are two fingers. So it's a tough one, but you go down the umpire's route, he has to be convinced that the ball has touched the ground.