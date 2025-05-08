मैच (7)
IPL (2)
विश्व कप लीग 2 (1)
त्रिकोणीय वनडे सीरीज़, श्रीलंका (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (3)
ख़बरें

एक बेहतरीन ओपनर और एक शांत कप्तान : रोहित के संन्यास के बाद क्रिकेटर्स की प्रतिक्रिया

'रोहित शर्मा का योगदान आंकड़ों और रिकॉर्ड्स से परे है'

ESPNcricinfo स्टाफ़
08-May-2025 • 1 hr ago
Rohit Sharma has a laugh during a training drill, India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final, Dubai, March 8, 2025

रोहित को उनके हंसमुख स्वभाव के लिए जाना जाता है  •  ICC/Getty Images

रोहित शर्मा के टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने के बाद आइए जानते हैं कि उनके साथी खिलाड़ियों और पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स ने क्या कहा?

