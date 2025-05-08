एक बेहतरीन ओपनर और एक शांत कप्तान : रोहित के संन्यास के बाद क्रिकेटर्स की प्रतिक्रिया
'रोहित शर्मा का योगदान आंकड़ों और रिकॉर्ड्स से परे है'
Not just a leader, but a brother and mentor.— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) May 7, 2025
Learned so much just by watching you, bhai! Your legacy in whites will stay with us forever @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/V3XjM74AhW
From a free flowing opener to a composed captain, Rohit's growth in Test cricket has been admirable. He played the game his way - with balance, belief and quiet strength. Well played, @ImRo45.— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 7, 2025
Well done on a successful career Rohit @ImRo45 a super captain ..very proud of the achievements— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 7, 2025
Rohit your contribution to the test format has been immense and you have led the side wonderfully in the last few years, it was a pleasure sharing the crease with you…Wishing you all the best for future and hoping to see a lot more of you in ODI's. pic.twitter.com/ViWnM2sFnN— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 7, 2025
Congratulations @ImRo45 on a remarkable test career ! Wishing you all the best— Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) May 7, 2025
A master, a leader & a gem! #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/C6RgU6P18n— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 7, 2025
Rohit Sharma's legacy extends beyond the numbers . A true champion, an inspiring leader, and a passionate player who gave his all to the game. His impact on Indian cricket will be felt for years to come #RohitSharmaLegend pic.twitter.com/3RhPeJ9qSU— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 8, 2025
Test cricket asks a lot of you - grit, patience, and character. Brotherman, you gave it everything and yet made it look effortless. From a quiet fighter to a leader at the top, your journey in whites has been special. Proud of you, go well @ImRo45 #RohitSharma— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 7, 2025