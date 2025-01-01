Hurricanes vs Sixers, 18th Match at Hobart,BBL 2024, Jan 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match (D/N), Hobart, January 01, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hurricanes
L
W
L
W
W
Sixers
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 319 Runs • 63.8 Avg • 143.69 SR
9 M • 162 Runs • 20.25 Avg • 119.11 SR
10 M • 305 Runs • 33.89 Avg • 135.55 SR
SS8 M • 301 Runs • 43 Avg • 136.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 16.61 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 19.8 SR
10 M • 21 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 10.8 SR
SS8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.85 Econ • 17.7 SR
Squad
HH
SS
Player
Role
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|1 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News
Warner and Wes Agar combine to take Thunder to second place
Following the defeat, Melbourne Renegades have slipped to third place on the table
Dwarshuis, Philippe down Heat to keep Sixers' clean slate
It was a second successive loss this season for defending champions Heat, this one coming in front of 30,122 fans at the Gabba
Inglis leaves Test squad after suffering calf strain with BBL return unknown
He suffered the injury while sub-fielding at the MCG but is expected to be fit for the Sri Lanka tour in late January
Billings punishes run-out let off as Stars slump to fifth defeat
Duckett gave Stars hope with 67 off 49 balls in big chase but lacked support