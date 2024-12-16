Matches (13)
Sixers vs Renegades, 2nd Match at Sydney,BBL 2024, Dec 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match (N), Sydney, December 16, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sixers
W
W
W
W
L
Renegades
W
L
L
W
A
Match centre Ground time: 11:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SS8 M • 243 Runs • 34.71 Avg • 126.56 SR
10 M • 228 Runs • 22.8 Avg • 124.59 SR
9 M • 257 Runs • 32.13 Avg • 158.64 SR
10 M • 169 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 133.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 15.57 SR
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 18.54 SR
MR10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 21 SR
8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 23.85 SR
Squad
SS
MR
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
Match details
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|16 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
