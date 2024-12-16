Matches (13)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Nepal Premier League (2)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
SMAT (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
WI vs BAN (1)

Sixers vs Renegades, 2nd Match at Sydney,BBL 2024, Dec 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (N), Sydney, December 16, 2024, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Sydney Sixers FlagSydney Sixers
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SS Win & Bat
MR Win & Bat
SS Win & Bowl
MR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
8 M • 243 Runs • 34.71 Avg • 126.56 SR
JR Philippe
10 M • 228 Runs • 22.8 Avg • 124.59 SR
J Fraser-McGurk
9 M • 257 Runs • 32.13 Avg • 158.64 SR
JW Wells
10 M • 169 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 133.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Dwarshuis
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 15.57 SR
J Edwards
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 18.54 SR
TS Rogers
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 21 SR
W Sutherland
8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 23.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SS
MR
Player
Role
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Jackson Bird 
Bowler
Jafer Chohan 
Bowler
Joel Davies 
Bowler
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Jack Edwards 
Batter
Moises Henriques 
Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Hayden Kerr 
Allrounder
Ben Manenti 
Bowler
Todd Murphy 
Bowler
Kurtis Patterson 
Middle order Batter
Mitchell Perry 
Bowler
Josh Philippe 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jordan Silk 
Middle order Batter
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
James Vince 
Batter
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days16 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Phillip Gillespie
Australia
Sam Nogajski
TV Umpire
Australia
Ben Treloar
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Troy Penman
Match Referee
Australia
Bob Parry
Big Bash League News

Scorchers get Agar, Connolly boost with spin stocks in focus

Allrounder Matthew Spoors could become an option for Scorchers after reviving his career with Canada

Scorchers get Agar, Connolly boost with spin stocks in focus

Swepson retains hope of Sri Lanka tour place as focus turns to BBL

He will again team up with Matt Kuhnemann for defending champions Brisbane Heat

Swepson retains hope of Sri Lanka tour place as focus turns to BBL

Stoinis: BBL power surge makes it hard to develop middle-order talent

Australia's middle-order veteran understands the entertainment aspect of the power surge but feels it is hindering the development of players

Stoinis: BBL power surge makes it hard to develop middle-order talent

Unknown English wildcard Matty Hurst ready to scorch the BBL

The 21-year-old has only been playing professional cricket for 16 months but was drafted by Perth Scorchers on the urging of his Manchester Originals coach Simon Katich

Unknown English wildcard Matty Hurst ready to scorch the BBL

Warner leans towards Konstas as BBL opening partner

Nic Maddinson would have been a contender to open before his injury while Cameron Bancroft is part of Sydney Thunder's squad

Warner leans towards Konstas as BBL opening partner
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
AS-----
BH-----
HH-----
MR-----
MS-----
PS-----
SS-----
ST-----
Full Table