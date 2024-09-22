Matches (23)
Royals vs Kings, 24th Match at Providence, CPL 2024, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match, Providence, September 22, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Q de Kock
6 M • 367 Runs • 91.75 Avg • 170.69 SR
R Powell
10 M • 201 Runs • 40.2 Avg • 147.79 SR
PBB Rajapaksa
9 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 148.21 SR
J Charles
9 M • 233 Runs • 29.13 Avg • 132.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OC McCoy
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.58 Econ • 15.23 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.7 Econ • 17.07 SR
Noor Ahmad
6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 14.4 SR
AS Joseph
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 21.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BR
SLK
Player
Role
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Kadeem Alleyne 
Allrounder
Alick Athanaze 
Middle order Batter
Shamarh Brooks 
Top order Batter
Rivaldo Clarke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rahkeem Cornwall 
Allrounder
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Nathan Sealy 
-
Ramon Simmonds 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Isai Thorne 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Kevin Wickham 
Top order Batter
Nyeem Young 
Bowler
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024
Match days22 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League News

TKR review against Imad Wasim leads to 'chaos' and controversy in CPL

"If I speak, I'll get into trouble. So I better stay quiet on that," TKR captain Pollard said of the incident

Russell and TKR pay tribute to CPL legend Bravo

The allrounder received a guard of honour in what seemed to be his final CPL game

Jordan joins TKR; Amazon Warriors captain Tahir out for ten days with injury

Nathan Sowter joins Amazon Warriors as a temporary replacement for Tahir

Jeremiah Louis joins brother Mikyle at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Jeremiah will replace Sherfane Rutherford, who has withdrawn from the tournament for personal reasons

Unbeaten Royals at full strength for home leg as Miller, Maharaj join squad

Alick Athanaze is fit and available for selection after having recovered from injury

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BR651101.470
GAW64281.052
TKR64280.411
SLK64280.133
ABF9366-0.510
STKNP9182-1.531
Full Table