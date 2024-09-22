Matches (22)
CPL 2024 (3)
AFG vs SA (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
WCL 2 (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG v AUS (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Dolphins vs Lions, 10th Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 22, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dolphins
L
L
L
Lions
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
3 M • 108 Runs • 36 Avg • 77.14 SR
DOL3 M • 82 Runs • 27.33 Avg • 95.34 SR
LIO3 M • 189 Runs • 63 Avg • 94.02 SR
LIO2 M • 135 Runs • 135 Avg • 127.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DOL3 M • 6 Wkts • 5.52 Econ • 27 SR
DOL3 M • 5 Wkts • 4.37 Econ • 36 SR
3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 25.57 SR
LIO2 M • 5 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 22.8 SR
Squad
DOL
LIO
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|22 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup News
Irfan, Khushdil hand Lions maiden win in high-scoring game
Table-toppers Markhors endured their first loss despite fifties from Fakhar and Salman
Babar ton, Jahandad three-for keep Dolphins winless
Stallions' 174-run win meant that the teams batting first have won all seven games so far in the tournament
Ghulam, Rizwan set up Markhors' third successive win
Their knocks helped Markhors pile up 284 before Agha and Imran picked three-fors to bowl out Dolphins for 192
Mubasir, Haider and spinners give Panthers comfortable win
Like the first four games of the tournament, the fifth match was also won by the side batting first