Dolphins vs Lions, 10th Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 22, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Dolphins (Pakistan) FlagDolphins (Pakistan)
Lions (Pakistan) FlagLions (Pakistan)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sahibzada Farhan
3 M • 108 Runs • 36 Avg • 77.14 SR
Qasim Akram
3 M • 82 Runs • 27.33 Avg • 95.34 SR
Imam-ul-Haq
3 M • 189 Runs • 63 Avg • 94.02 SR
Irfan Khan
2 M • 135 Runs • 135 Avg • 127.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Faheem Ashraf
3 M • 6 Wkts • 5.52 Econ • 27 SR
Mir Hamza
3 M • 5 Wkts • 4.37 Econ • 36 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 25.57 SR
Ahmed Daniyal
2 M • 5 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 22.8 SR
Squad
DOL
LIO
Player
Role
Saud Shakeel (c)
Middle order Batter
Abbas Afridi 
Bowler
Asif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Muhammad Akhlaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muhammad Hurraira 
Batter
Muhammad Riazullah 
-
Noman Ali 
Bowler
Qasim Akram 
Allrounder
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Sameen Gul 
Bowler
Sarfaraz Ahmed 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Umar Amin 
Top order Batter
Usman Qadir 
Bowler
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days22 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR4310381.715
STA3210281.207
PAN321023-0.173
LIO312012-1.213
DOL30300-2.107
