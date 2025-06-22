Matches (17)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MLC (2)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Scotland T20 Tri-Series (1)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
TNPL (1)

Leics vs Glamorgan, 30th Match at Leicester, County DIV2, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match, Leicester, June 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
LEI Win & Bat
GLA Win & Bat
LEI Win & Bowl
GLA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
LeicestershireLeicestershire
7500139
3
GlamorganGlamorgan
732097
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SG Budinger
9 M • 554 Runs • 39.57 Avg • 81.83 SR
LJ Hill
10 M • 544 Runs • 36.27 Avg • 58.18 SR
CA Ingram
8 M • 730 Runs • 56.15 Avg • 59.3 SR
KS Carlson
10 M • 647 Runs • 40.44 Avg • 55.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IG Holland
10 M • 33 Wkts • 2.27 Econ • 49.09 SR
LV van Beek
6 M • 26 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 43.26 SR
AW Gorvin
8 M • 29 Wkts • 3.34 Econ • 37.27 SR
T van der Gugten
9 M • 27 Wkts • 2.79 Econ • 57.11 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LEI
GLA
Player
Role
Peter Handscomb (c)
Batter
Sol Budinger 
Top order Batter
Ben Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Green 
Allrounder
Lewis Hill 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ian Holland 
Allrounder
Josh Hull 
Bowler
Louis Kimber 
Middle order Batter
Ben Mike 
Bowling Allrounder
Rishi Patel 
Middle order Batter
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Scriven 
Allrounder
Logan van Beek 
Bowler
Roman Walker 
Bowler
Chris Wright 
Bowler
Match details
Grace Road, Leicester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI7502139
DER7205108
GLA732297
GLO712487
NOR713371
MID723270
LAN702566
KEN724165
Full Table