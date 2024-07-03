Matches (14)
LPL (3)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
England U19 vs SL Under-19s, 3rd Youth ODI at Brighton, ENG v SL (U19), Jul 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Youth ODI, Hove, July 03, 2024, Sri Lanka Under-19s tour of England
What will be the toss result?
ENG19 Win & Bat
SL19 Win & Bat
ENG19 Win & Bowl
SL19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England U19
L
L
W
L
W
SL Under-19s
L
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG199 M • 390 Runs • 48.75 Avg • 72.89 SR
ENG199 M • 256 Runs • 42.67 Avg • 93.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG196 M • 16 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 20.56 SR
ENG198 M • 11 Wkts • 5.34 Econ • 32.45 SR
SQUAD
ENG19
SL19
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|County Ground, Hove
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|03 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
England Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s News
Freddie McCann's magnificent 174 seals high-scoring win for England Under-19s
Sri Lanka penalised for distractions in the field as hefty century proves just enough
Rocky Flintoff catches eye as Under-19s enter field of dreams
Family connections run deep for England's next generation in their series with Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka secure the spoils in opening Under-19 ODI at Chelmsford
Rocky Flintoff makes England bow alongside three other debutants in 65-run loss