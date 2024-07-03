Matches (14)
LPL (3)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

England U19 vs SL Under-19s, 3rd Youth ODI at Brighton, ENG v SL (U19), Jul 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Youth ODI, Hove, July 03, 2024, Sri Lanka Under-19s tour of England
PrevNext
England Under-19s FlagEngland Under-19s
Sri Lanka Under-19s FlagSri Lanka Under-19s
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
ENG19 Win & Bat
SL19 Win & Bat
ENG19 Win & Bowl
SL19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NRM Thain
9 M • 390 Runs • 48.75 Avg • 72.89 SR
CWJ Allison
9 M • 256 Runs • 42.67 Avg • 93.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TC Ali
6 M • 16 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 20.56 SR
EV Jack
8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.34 Econ • 32.45 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2024
Match days03 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question