Mississauga vs Brampton, 20th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match, Brampton, August 06, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mississauga
L
W
W
W
L
Brampton
L
L
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BTM7 M • 126 Runs • 25.2 Avg • 97.67 SR
5 M • 96 Runs • 19.2 Avg • 133.33 SR
BRW6 M • 192 Runs • 48 Avg • 140.14 SR
BRW6 M • 131 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 119.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BTM5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.32 Econ • 14.25 SR
BTM5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 17.14 SR
BRW5 M • 11 Wkts • 6.2 Econ • 8.18 SR
BRW4 M • 8 Wkts • 9 Econ • 10 SR
SQUAD
BTM
BRW
PLAYER
ROLE
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|6 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English