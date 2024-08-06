Matches (21)
Mississauga vs Brampton, 20th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Brampton, August 06, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Bangla Tigers Mississauga FlagBangla Tigers Mississauga
Brampton Wolves FlagBrampton Wolves
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Iftikhar Ahmed
7 M • 126 Runs • 25.2 Avg • 97.67 SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
5 M • 96 Runs • 19.2 Avg • 133.33 SR
HG Munsey
6 M • 192 Runs • 48 Avg • 140.14 SR
BJ Webster
6 M • 131 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 119.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
D Wiese
5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.32 Econ • 14.25 SR
Shakib Al Hasan
5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 17.14 SR
TJ Draca
5 M • 11 Wkts • 6.2 Econ • 8.18 SR
AJ Tye
4 M • 8 Wkts • 9 Econ • 10 SR
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days6 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BRW64280.771
MOT53170.901
TON63270.203
BTM5326-0.656
SUJ5133-0.300
VAK7153-0.758
Full Table