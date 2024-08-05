Matches (24)
Men's Hundred (4)
Canada T20 (4)
SL vs IND (1)
Women's Hundred (4)
WI vs SA (1)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (8)
TNPL (1)

Montreal vs Toronto, 19th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Brampton, August 05, 2024, Global T20 Canada
PrevNext
Montreal Tigers FlagMontreal Tigers
Toronto Nationals FlagToronto Nationals
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DS Bajwa
10 M • 246 Runs • 49.2 Avg • 146.42 SR
CA Lynn
10 M • 171 Runs • 21.38 Avg • 123.91 SR
C Munro
8 M • 196 Runs • 28 Avg • 151.93 SR
NR Kirton
10 M • 139 Runs • 23.17 Avg • 120.86 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Aayan Afzal Khan
8 M • 17 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 10.58 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
2 M • 5 Wkts • 4.38 Econ • 9.6 SR
Junaid Siddique
6 M • 13 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 9.53 SR
Saad Bin Zafar
9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 16.9 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days5 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT43071.417
TON63270.203
BRW53260.497
BTM5326-0.656
SUJ41230.226
VAK6051-1.058
Full Table