Montreal vs Toronto, 19th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, Brampton, August 05, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Montreal
W
W
W
W
NR
Toronto
W
L
L
NR
W
Ground time: 00:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MOT10 M • 246 Runs • 49.2 Avg • 146.42 SR
MOT10 M • 171 Runs • 21.38 Avg • 123.91 SR
TON8 M • 196 Runs • 28 Avg • 151.93 SR
TON10 M • 139 Runs • 23.17 Avg • 120.86 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 17 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 10.58 SR
2 M • 5 Wkts • 4.38 Econ • 9.6 SR
TON6 M • 13 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 9.53 SR
TON9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 16.9 SR
SQUAD
MOT
TON
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|5 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
