Matches (10)
WPL (2)
Tri-Nation (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WI 4-Day (4)

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Warm-up at Karachi, CT Warm-up, Feb 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Warm-up (D/N), Karachi, February 16, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up Matches
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
National Stadium, Karachi
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days16 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question