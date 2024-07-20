Matches (15)
Scotland vs Namibia, 15th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jul 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scotland
L
L
W
L
NR
Namibia
W
L
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT10 M • 446 Runs • 44.6 Avg • 90.28 SR
SCOT10 M • 317 Runs • 45.29 Avg • 79.05 SR
NAM10 M • 400 Runs • 44.44 Avg • 87.33 SR
10 M • 248 Runs • 27.56 Avg • 87.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT8 M • 16 Wkts • 4.92 Econ • 19.06 SR
SCOT10 M • 13 Wkts • 4.32 Econ • 40.38 SR
NAM9 M • 18 Wkts • 4.17 Econ • 21.83 SR
NAM10 M • 14 Wkts • 3.33 Econ • 42 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
SCOT
NAM
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Forthill, Dundee
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4748
|Match days
|20 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
Poor weather forces second Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah to be called off
Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between UAE and Scotland in Dubai has been postponed