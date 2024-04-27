Live Report - Fraser-McGurk's 84 off 27 gives Capitals flying start

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and decided to bowl first. "This is a small ground, so it's better to chase," their captain Hardik Pandya says. "Only one change. Gerald misses out; he has a stomach bug. So Luke Wood comes in."

Rishabh Pant says Delhi were looking to bat first only as they expect the pitch to slow down in the second half. "Instead of Prithvi, Kushagra comes in," he says. They also have Lizaad Williams making his debut for Capitals; Ishant Sharma presented him with his cap. Williams comes in for Nortje.