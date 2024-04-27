Live Report - Fraser-McGurk's 84 off 27 gives Capitals flying start

Matches (20)
Pakistan vs New Zealand (1)
IPL (3)
NEP vs WI [A-Team] (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (3)
WT20 Qualifier (4)
RHF Trophy (4)
Live
43rd Match (D/N), Delhi, April 27, 2024, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 12.80
• Last 5 ov (RR): 39/2 (7.80)
Live Forecast:DC 220
Live
Who should open for Australia at T20 World Cup?185 votes
Warner and Head
Warner and Fraser-McGurk
Head and Fraser-McGurk
�
�1
�1
�1
It looked like Fraser-McGurk was on his way to the fastest century in T20 cricket but Chawla had him holing out to deep midwicket for 84 off 27 balls. So Chris Gayle's record of a 30-ball hundred stays intact.
Shai Hope is the new batter.
DC 116/1 after eight
�1
�1
�
�
There's no stopping Fraser-McGurk, who hits Hardik Pandya for two fours and two sixes in the fifth over to take Capitals to 89 for no loss after five overs.
There was no hundred inside the powerplay, though - neither for Fraser-McGurk nor Capitals as Bumrah conceded just three runs to Porel in the sixth over.
Porel joined the party in the seventh over, hitting Hardik for four and six off successive balls to take the side past 100. Fraser-McGurk didn't miss out either, hitting the final ball for a six.
DC 113/0 after seven
�1
�1
�
�
It has taken just 2.4 overs for Delhi Capitals to get to 50 runs - the joint-fastest for a team in the IPL. In the next over, Fraser-McGurk brings up his own fifty, off just 15 balls. It's the joint-fourth fastest in the IPL.
DC 69/0 after four
�
�2
�1
�
18 Most runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah in an over in IPL 2024
�1
�1
�
�3
4
4
6
•
4
1
7nb
4
1
•
•
1w
1
4
As we have seen in his fledgling career, Jake Fraser-McGurk does not waste any time getting his eye in. With his slightly open stance to left-armer Luke Wood, he kicked off the innings with 4, 4, 6 using his free-slowing bat swing and beautiful wrists. After a dot, he smashed Wood through covers for another boundary.
After taking 19 from the first over, he greeted Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the best all-format bowler in the world right now, with equal disdain. He launched his first ball over long-on. To make it worse, Bumrah had overstepped. Fraser-McGurk smashed the free hit past long-on for four more.
That was not all. He also ended the over with a four.
DC 37/0 after two
�1
�
�1
�
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and decided to bowl first. "This is a small ground, so it's better to chase," their captain Hardik Pandya says. "Only one change. Gerald misses out; he has a stomach bug. So Luke Wood comes in."
Rishabh Pant says Delhi were looking to bat first only as they expect the pitch to slow down in the second half. "Instead of Prithvi, Kushagra comes in," he says. They also have Lizaad Williams making his debut for Capitals; Ishant Sharma presented him with his cap. Williams comes in for Nortje.
Here are the XIs
Delhi Capitals: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Abishek Porel, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Axar Patel, 7 Kumar Kushagra, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Lizaad Williams, 10 Mukesh Kumar, 11 Khaleel Ahmed
Impact subs: Rasikh Salam, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar
Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Nehal Wadhera, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Tim David, 7 Piyush Chawla, 8 Mohammad Nabi, 9 Luke Wood, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Nuwan Thushara
Impact subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brewis, Kumar Kartikeya
�
�1
�
�
The lowest team total in the two games played in Delhi this IPL has been 199, and today's pitch looks no different. One square boundary is just 59 metres; the other 64. The straight boundary is 73 metres.
"There's no grass on the pitch," says Sanjay Manjrekar. "It's rock-hard, like a sheet of marble. I think it's going to be slightly better for spinners. Given their spin attack - Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav - Delhi may have an advantage."
�1
�
�
�2
Delhi Capitals will once again be without David Warner, who has a finger injury. Ishant Sharma, too, has also been ruled out for today's game.
Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury, has been replaced by Afghanistan allrounder Gulbadin Naib. But will Capitals leave out Shai Hope and give him a game straightaway? We will get to know soon.
�
�
�1
�1
Hello and welcome to match 43 of IPL 2024. We are in the second half of the season, which means there is a significant gulf between the top two teams and the bottom two. Mumbai Indians are currently in the bottom two, ninth, with six points from eight games.
But all is not lost yet. If Mumbai beat Delhi Capitals today, they will go sixth, a spot occupied by Capitals at the moment.
While we wait for the toss, take a look at our preview.
�1
�
�
�2
Language
English
Win Probability
DC 87.57%
DCMI100%50%100%
Over 10 • DC 128/2
Abishek Porel c †Ishan Kishan b Mohammad Nabi 36 (27b 3x4 1x6) SR: 133.33Live Forecast: DC 220
W
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
Live Report - Fraser-McGurk's 84 off 27 gives Capitals flying start
Catch all the action, stats, updates and analysis as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians
DC Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|84
|27
|caught
|36
|27
|not out
|4
|5
|not out
|1
|2
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 2)
|Total
|128(2 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved