Live blog - Gujarat Titans take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

Klaasen 2.0 hits different
Klaasen starts off with a first-ball four, a signal of his intention and also the pure form he's enjoying.
Shiva Jayaraman from our stats team recently dug into Klaasen's numbers to share with this version of the batter is like no other person you've seen before. Here's what he found.
Mo-hitman strikes
The Titans keep chipping away with wickets, and this time it is Mohit Sharma who bowls a cutter outside off, forcing Abhishek to mis-hit a chip to cover. James Franklin, the SRH bowling coach, said a few moments ago on air that the feedback he's got is the pitch is two-paced and sticky. Seems like Mohit capitalised on that along with his bowling variation.
Klaasen is in early with ten overs still to go! Sunrisers 75/3 in 10 overs
Noor keeps SRH guessing
The left-arm wristspinner has dazzled in two overs with his wrong'uns, classical legbreak and the skiddy one that goes straight through. For 11 balls he keeps Sunrisers quiet, and very nearly dismisses Abhishek too.
But he strays with one wrong'un too many, and Abhishek clatters him for a boundary that brings Titans' first four in 20 balls. The boundary aside, he's bowled seven dots in his first 12 balls.
His first over:
Sunrisers 69/2 in nine overs
Masterstroke from Titans!
The Titans did not play Noor Ahmad in the first two games, but with Titans aware that only wickets can derail the Sunrisers, they went with Noor instead of Spencer Johnson in the day game.
The theory has worked perfectly in his first over itself. He gets Travis Head missing a slog and the dangerous batter is gone for 19 in 14 balls. This outing won't be as memorable as his ODI WC final performance here.
Aiden Markram joins Abhishek with Sunrisers at 58/2 in 6.4 overs
Abhishek v Rashid
Before this game, in 23 balls, Abhishek Sharma had hit Rashid Khan for three fours and three sixes, averaging a boundary every 3.6 deliveries. His strike-rate against Rashid was 204.
And as Rashid bowls his first over, the numbers gets stacked even heavier in Abhishek's favour. Abhishek smacks the Afghan for back-to-back sixes to take Sunrisers to 56/1 in six overs. Gill's plan to restrict runs with Rashid does not pay off.
Speaking of Rashid, when he struggles, the Titans struggle too. This used to be rare, but since last year's tournament, he has leaked nine runs an over roughly once every three matches. The Titans have lost 83% of the games where Rashid has finished with an economy of 9+.
Agarwal disappoints again
Mayank Agarwal is caught at deep square leg, this time for 16 in only 17 balls. Azmatullah Omarzai hit him on the pad in the first ball of the fifth over but that wasn't deemed out. Next ball, though, Agarwal - desperate for a move on - attempts a clip over the leg side, but is caught by Nalkande in the deep.
This is the third time Agarwal is out trying to take a delivery that is back of a good length. Against MI and KKR he fell to the pull, this time it is the flick off the waist.
In walks Abhishek Sharma at No. 3, fresh from hitting the fastest T20 fifty for SRH in 16 balls in his last outing.
Sunrisers 34/1 in 4.3 overs
SRH template clear
Lots of runs, and lots of runs quickly seems to be the plan for Sunrisers. Travis Head takes off in a flash with boundaries off Azmatullah Omarzai and Umesh Yadav, while Mayank Agarwal isn't timing it perfectly but continuing to swing his bat.
Omarzai hasn't troubled either batter but Umesh with his length balls skidding onto the batter on a stump-to-stump line has hurried the opening pair. Umesh also gets a wide decision overruled with a smart review.
Sunrisers 34/0 in 4 overs
Decoding Titans' two changes
The toss is done and as expected with the Sunrisers, they have batted first after winning the coin flip. Cummins continues his run of winning tosses in Ahmedabad, and they are unchanged. So expect a similar batting template where someone gets replaced by Washington, Nitish Reddy or Umran Malik. The other two subs on the bench are Glenn Phillips and Upendra Singh Yadav. Unadkat keeps his place, having replaced the injured Natarajan after the first game.
But more interestingly, the Titans have made two changes. Spencer Johnson had hinted at his chat with the broadcasters today that the pitch may spin more and break more with the day fixture at hand, and so he has been dropped for Afghanistan wrist spinner Noor Ahmad. Noor's attacking bowling offers more chances to take wickets, and maybe that's what the Titans are aiming for against this particular opponent.
The other change is the addition of seamer Darshan Nalkande to the set up, who replaces left-arm spinner Sai Kishore. Sai Kishore is now on the bench but unlikely to feature. Nalkande played three IPL games so far with moderate returns. Expect Sai Sudharsan to be the Impact Player later.
Conversations with some players
Rashid Khan of Titans: (returning from injury and playing) I've played five games already, some with Afghanistan, but coming back from a back injury is always difficult. Thankfully, I am well and with more matches I'll get better. (Adjustment in bowling due to back issue?) No such issue with my bowling style but since you don't spin the ball for 2-3 months, you need your fingers to get acclimatised to bowling again and finding the lengths again. You can see the best version of Rashid today itself, don't have to wait. I have overcome such injuries like this before too. (Gill the captain) He has given freedom to the youngsters and playing with him is a lot of fun. (Gill's plans to Rashid) Ashish bhai, our elder brother is there, and he guides both Gill and me. We chat about wickets, strategies, and the conversations always happen."
Mayank Agarwal of SRH: "Every coach gets a different strategy to the table. Lara is different from Vettori but they both want us to win. Cummins is a world-cup winning captain, his mind works quickly, and the way he is guiding this squad is a lot of fun. (277 score last game) Very honestly, you can't plan for these things. You just plan to play fearless cricket and one by one everyone carried the momentum of the batter who played before. We played in the flow of the game, and as the runs increased we did not stop. We wanted to score more."
Spencer Johnson of Titans (not in today's XI): "It's been pretty cool to play cricket in India. It's been something I wanted to do since growing up. Played only two games but an unbelievable crowd so it is special. (On his role as a death-overs bowler) My role may potentially change depending on the wicket we play on. (Frightening batting line-up in SRH?) We have the home ground advantage. Not sure what the wicket will do but it could be slower and lower. Overseas batters like to stand up and hit shots, we'll try to use that to our advantage. We got 80000 fans in the first night, it's a bit hot today so won't get quite the same crowd, but still looking forward to it. We had dew in the evening game here but the ball will be drier today so it could spin more too."
Welcome to Ahmedabad for Super Sunday
The home crowd at Ahmedabad really got behind their side in the season opener to help Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians in a close contest. But will they be back in big numbers on a Sunday afternoon? Their side definitely needs all the support they can get after losing by 63 runs in Chennai followed by today's home game against a side that scored a record-breaking 277 in their last match.
For Sunrisers Hyderabad, it is an opportunity to become the second team to win away from home, and they'll be quietly confident, more so with Travis Head in this XI. Head and his Sunrisers captain Cummins will have fond memories of this ground from the ODI World Cup final, and with the power of Abhishek and Klaasen also available, they'll be smacking their lips on batting here.
Another person who will be relishing an opportunity to get some runs here is Shubman Gill, the Titans captain. He averages nearly 64 at this venue but has scored only 37 runs in two innings this season. Plenty of things to be excited about whether you're a fan or a neutral. Welcome to the live blog of Match 12, and this is Sreshth Shah here to give you company. While we wait for more details, here's the match preview laying out the big talking points.
Will GT and/or SRH make the playoffs?7.2K votes
Only GT will make it
Only SRH will make it
Both teams will qualify
Neither team will qualify
