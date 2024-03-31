Live blog - Gujarat Titans take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

The toss is done and as expected with the Sunrisers, they have batted first after winning the coin flip. Cummins continues his run of winning tosses in Ahmedabad, and they are unchanged. So expect a similar batting template where someone gets replaced by Washington, Nitish Reddy or Umran Malik. The other two subs on the bench are Glenn Phillips and Upendra Singh Yadav. Unadkat keeps his place, having replaced the injured Natarajan after the first game.