Sunrisers Hyderabad host Lucknow Super Giants in high-stakes contest

Both teams are level on 12 points, with SRH playing their last three games at home, while LSG are on the road

Match details

Sunrisers Hyderabad (fourth) vs Lucknow Super Giants (fifth)

Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST (2pm GMT)

Big picture: Playoff contenders go head to head

The stakes are high when SRH host LSG on Wednesday: both teams are on 12 points , separated by net run rate, and are trying to put some distance between them and the rest of the mid-table scrum to give their playoff chances a boost.

SRH, however, will take confidence from the fact that they play their remaining three league matches at home, where their batters have powered them to three wins in four games. In eight innings in Hyderabad this season, teams have scored 200 or more five times, and hit 92 sixes . That's where SRH will hope to have the edge over LSG.

SRH have hit the most sixes in the powerplay this season, 41 to LSG's 20, while going at a run rate of 11.04 as compared to LSG's 8.48. In the death overs, they have hit 36 sixes, again the most, while LSG's 16 sixes are the fewest in that phase. LSG's batters will need to level-up as they play their last three league games on the road at potentially high-scoring venues: Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

There is another sub-plot to watch out for with SRH captain Pat Cummins going up against LSG coach Justin Langer, who had an acrimonious exit from the Australian team in early 2022. After a reported breakdown in the relationship between Langer and the Australian senior players, he stepped down as head coach after rejecting a short-term extension to his tenure. He later hit out at the "bull**** politics" within Cricket Australia, something which did not go down well with Cummins

The winner of Wednesday's contest will move to third place, two points clear of Chennai Super Kings. The loser will remain outside the top four, and a further deterioration of their net run rate will significantly hurt their playoff hopes.

Form guide

Sunrisers Hyderabad LWLLW (last five completed games, most recent first)

Lucknow Super Giants LWLWW

Team news and Impact Player strategy

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Umran Malik had marked his run-up and was all set to be SRH's Impact Player in their previous game but they needed to bring in the batter Sanvir Singh during a first-innings collapse. It is likely that one of T Natarajan or Umran might play the Impact Player role again, swapping with Mayank Agarwal or Abhishek Sharma. Marco Jansen had a forgettable match in Mumbai and SRH could give Glenn Phillips his first game late in the season.

Probable XII 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Marco Jansen/Glenn Phillips, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Shahbaz Ahmed, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 T Natarajan, 12 Umran Malik/Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants



Mohsin Khan hit his head on the turf while fielding during LSG's previous game and was replaced by a concussion substitute. He has, however, travelled with the squad to Hyderabad. Arshin Kulkarni has been LSG's impact player in their last two games - with Quinton de Kock out with a niggle - but he hasn't had an innings of note.

Probable XII 1 KL Rahul, 2 Arshin Kulkarni, 3 Marcus Stoinis, 4 Deepak Hooda, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Ashton Turner, 7 Ayush Badoni, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Naveen-Ul-Haq, 11 Mohsin Khan, 12 Yash Thakur

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a huge defeat in their previous game against KKR • BCCI

In the spotlight - T Natarajan and Nicholas Pooran

With 15 wickets in nine games, striking every 14 balls this season, T Natarajan is a contender for the Purple Cap. It's his death bowling that has stood out this season, with nine wickets in the phase, second behind Jasprit Bumrah. While his economy of 10.58 has been on the higher side, Natarajan has held the SRH bowling together in the death, landing his yorkers with precision.

Stats that matter

Abhishek is striking at 236 against spin this season. He has hit 17 sixes off them, joint highest with his team-mate Heinrich Klaasen.

Mayank Agarwal strikes at 188.9 against Krunal Pandya but has also fallen to him twice in five innings. He has also been dismissed by Marcus Stoinis twice in three innings.

Abdul Samad has fallen to Ravi Bishnoi twice in seven balls in the IPL, averaging just 4.0 against him. He has a strike rate of 173.3 against Yash Thakur and has never been dismissed by the fast bowler.

KL Rahul has smashed Jaydev Unadkat in the IPL for 112 runs off 64 balls, striking at 175.0 with only one dismissal in six innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also dismissed Rahul just once in eight innings.

Pitch and conditions

LSG's practice session on the eve of the game was cancelled due to rain in Hyderabad and there is more predicted for match day. Teams batting first have won three out of four games so far, but the rain forecast might make chasing preferable. The temperature is likely to range between 27C and 33C.

Quotes