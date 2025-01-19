Matches (15)
KnightRiders vs Giants, 12th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 19, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KnightRiders
L
L
L
L
W
Giants
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ADKR10 M • 265 Runs • 29.44 Avg • 129.26 SR
ADKR9 M • 202 Runs • 22.44 Avg • 132.89 SR
GG10 M • 309 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 119.76 SR
10 M • 246 Runs • 35.14 Avg • 146.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ADKR10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 21.6 SR
ADKR6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 17 SR
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 12.6 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 18.33 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
ADKR
GG
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|19 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
