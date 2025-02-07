Matches (11)
Vipers vs Warriorz, Qualifier 2 at Sharjah, ILT20, Feb 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 2 (N), Sharjah, February 07, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Vipers
W
L
W
L
L
Warriorz
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 23:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DV10 M • 343 Runs • 42.88 Avg • 141.15 SR
DV10 M • 241 Runs • 34.43 Avg • 118.71 SR
10 M • 329 Runs • 32.9 Avg • 164.5 SR
8 M • 304 Runs • 50.67 Avg • 138.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.88 Econ • 17 SR
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 14.3 SR
SW10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 19.63 SR
SW10 M • 7 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 31.14 SR
Squad
DV
SW
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|7 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
