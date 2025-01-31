Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)

Giants vs MI Emirates, 26th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 31, 2025, International League T20
Gulf Giants FlagGulf Giants
MI Emirates FlagMI Emirates
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch (Recent stats)
JM Vince
10 M • 225 Runs • 25 Avg • 123.62 SR
JM Cox
10 M • 169 Runs • 16.9 Avg • 109.03 SR
T Banton
9 M • 404 Runs • 50.5 Avg • 157.81 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 286 Runs • 40.86 Avg • 163.42 SR
bowlers to watch (Recent stats)
B Muzarabani
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 13 SR
MR Adair
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.6 Econ • 16.36 SR
Fazalhaq Farooqi
8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.98 Econ • 10.16 SR
AS Joseph
7 M • 15 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 10.8 SR
GG
MIE
James Vince (c)
Batter
Aayan Afzal Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Mark Adair 
Bowling Allrounder
Dipendra Singh Airee 
Middle order Batter
Tom Alsop 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Dominic Drakes 
Bowling Allrounder
Gerhard Erasmus 
Allrounder
Dushan Hemantha 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Ibrahim Zadran 
Opening Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Adam Lyth 
Batter
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Saghir Khan 
-
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Uzair Khan 
-
Wahidullah Zadran 
-
Daniel Worrall 
Bowler
Muhammad Zuhaib 
Bowler
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days31 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV972140.292
MIE84481.105
DC8448-0.629
ADKR73460.067
GG8356-0.353
SW8356-0.680
Full Table