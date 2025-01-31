Matches (29)
Giants vs MI Emirates, 26th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 31, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Giants
L
L
W
W
L
MI Emirates
W
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GG10 M • 225 Runs • 25 Avg • 123.62 SR
GG10 M • 169 Runs • 16.9 Avg • 109.03 SR
MIE9 M • 404 Runs • 50.5 Avg • 157.81 SR
MIE10 M • 286 Runs • 40.86 Avg • 163.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 13 SR
GG8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.6 Econ • 16.36 SR
8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.98 Econ • 10.16 SR
MIE7 M • 15 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 10.8 SR
Squad
GG
MIE
Player
Role
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|31 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
International League T20 News
'Data is information and the important thing is how you use that information'
Andy Flower discusses the joys and challenges of his globetrotting coaching career, and shares his insights on identifying and developing young talent
ILT20 2025: Are MI Emirates favourites again? Who are the players to watch out for?
Here's all you need to know about the tournament in the UAE: key players, new captains, format and more