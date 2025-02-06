Matches (6)
Australia 1-Day (1)
SA20 (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
BPL (1)
ILT20 (1)
MI Emirates vs Warriorz, Eliminator at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Eliminator (N), Abu Dhabi, February 06, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Emirates
L
L
W
W
L
Warriorz
L
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MIE10 M • 464 Runs • 58 Avg • 154.66 SR
MIE10 M • 259 Runs • 37 Avg • 156.02 SR
8 M • 347 Runs • 69.4 Avg • 147.03 SR
10 M • 305 Runs • 30.5 Avg • 165.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 11.25 SR
MIE9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 12.87 SR
SW10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 19.63 SR
SW10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 27.25 SR
Squad
MIE
SW
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|6 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20 News
BPL gets a boost from arrival of eliminated ILT20 players
James Vince, Tim David and Shimron Hetmyer were with Gulf Giants while Jason Holder and Andre Russell were with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
'Data is information and the important thing is how you use that information'
Andy Flower discusses the joys and challenges of his globetrotting coaching career, and shares his insights on identifying and developing young talent
ILT20 2025: Are MI Emirates favourites again? Who are the players to watch out for?
Here's all you need to know about the tournament in the UAE: key players, new captains, format and more