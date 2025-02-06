Matches (6)
MI Emirates vs Warriorz, Eliminator at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Eliminator (N), Abu Dhabi, February 06, 2025, International League T20
MI Emirates FlagMI Emirates
Sharjah Warriorz FlagSharjah Warriorz
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Banton
10 M • 464 Runs • 58 Avg • 154.66 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 259 Runs • 37 Avg • 156.02 SR
T Kohler-Cadmore
8 M • 347 Runs • 69.4 Avg • 147.03 SR
J Charles
10 M • 305 Runs • 30.5 Avg • 165.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Fazalhaq Farooqi
10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 11.25 SR
AS Joseph
9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 12.87 SR
AF Milne
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 19.63 SR
TG Southee
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 27.25 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
MIE
SW
Player
Role
Nicholas Pooran (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aryan Lakra 
Batter
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Charlesworth 
Middle order Batter
Thomas Draca 
-
Fareed Ahmad 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
AM Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Muhammad Rohid 
Bowler
Muhammad Waseem 
Opening Batter
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Jordan Thompson 
Bowling Allrounder
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
Zahoor Khan 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days6 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV1073140.141
DC106412-0.234
MIE1055100.805
SW105510-0.349
GG10468-0.230
ADKR10376-0.229
Full Table